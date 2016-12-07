Where to watch, how to follow Wednesday’s Kentucky-Valparaiso game

How to follow Wednesday night’s Kentucky basketball game vs. Valparaiso in Rupp Arena.
Kentucky (7-1) is ranked No. 6 in The Associated Press media poll and No. 7 in the USA Today coaches poll. The Crusaders (7-1) are not ranked.
Game time is 8 p.m.
TELEVISION
Network: SEC Network
Announcers: Play-by-play, Tom Hart; analysis, Tony Delk; sideline, Tara Petrolino.
RADIO
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Satellite radio: XM Channel 190, Sirius Channel 93
UK Sports Network broadcast team: Tom Leach and Mike Pratt (Pregame: Dave Baker and Rex Chapman)
INTERNET
Live blog: Join the conversation with the Herald-Leader’s John Clay at Kentucky.com
Live video: WatchESPN.com
Twitter: @jerrytipton, @johnclay, @kentuckysports, @heraldleader
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages
