December 7, 2016 12:51 PM

Where to watch, how to follow Wednesday’s Kentucky-Valparaiso game

Herald-Leader Staff Report

How to follow Wednesday night’s Kentucky basketball game vs. Valparaiso in Rupp Arena.

Kentucky (7-1) is ranked No. 6 in The Associated Press media poll and No. 7 in the USA Today coaches poll. The Crusaders (7-1) are not ranked.

Game time is 8 p.m.

TELEVISION

Network: SEC Network

Announcers: Play-by-play, Tom Hart; analysis, Tony Delk; sideline, Tara Petrolino.

RADIO

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Satellite radio: XM Channel 190, Sirius Channel 93

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Tom Leach and Mike Pratt (Pregame: Dave Baker and Rex Chapman)

INTERNET

Live blog: Join the conversation with the Herald-Leader’s John Clay at Kentucky.com

Live video: WatchESPN.com

Twitter: @jerrytipton, @johnclay, @kentuckysports, @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages

