Box score from Kentucky’s 87-63 win over Valparaiso

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team improved to 8-1 with an 87-63 victory over Valparaiso in Rupp Arena on Wednesday night.
Next up for the sixth-ranked Wildcats is a game against Hofstra in the Barclays Center at Brooklyn, N.Y., on Sunday.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Wednesday’s game:
Points: Bam Adebayo, 16
Rebounds: De’Aaron Fox, Bam Adebayo, Mychal Mulder, 7
Assists: De’Aaron Fox, 5
Steals: Isaiah Briscoe, De’Aaron Fox, 2
Blocks: Wenyen Gabriel, 3
Turnovers: Bam Adebayo, Isaiah Briscoe, 3
Minutes played: De’Aaron Fox, Bam Adebayo, 29
