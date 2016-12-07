UK Men's Basketball

December 7, 2016 10:03 PM

Box score from Kentucky’s 87-63 win over Valparaiso

Herald-Leader Staff Report

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team improved to 8-1 with an 87-63 victory over Valparaiso in Rupp Arena on Wednesday night.

Next up for the sixth-ranked Wildcats is a game against Hofstra in the Barclays Center at Brooklyn, N.Y., on Sunday.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Wednesday’s game:

Points: Bam Adebayo, 16

Rebounds: De’Aaron Fox, Bam Adebayo, Mychal Mulder, 7

Assists: De’Aaron Fox, 5

Steals: Isaiah Briscoe, De’Aaron Fox, 2

Blocks: Wenyen Gabriel, 3

Turnovers: Bam Adebayo, Isaiah Briscoe, 3

Minutes played: De’Aaron Fox, Bam Adebayo, 29

