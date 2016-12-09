John Calipari finished as an author? You can book it

Kentucky Coach John Calipari won’t be putting out any more books, he said at an appearance Friday morning that included the selling and signing of his new book.
“I told my wife, you slap me if I even think about another book,” Calipari said at a Good Morning Bluegrass breakfast sponsored by Commerce Lexington, Inc.
After listening to Calipari and Kentucky Sports Radio’s Matt Jones banter for about 40 minutes, an audience of about 150 had a chance to buy the UK coach’s new book, “Success is the Only Option: The Art of Coaching Extreme Talent” and have it signed.
Calipari’s most recent book is his fifth.
During the appearance, Calipari said that Tyler Ulis was not the 5-foot-9, 160-pound player as listed by UK. Ulis was really 5-8 and 140 pounds.
Senior Derek Willis is more committed than ever to excelling as a player, Calipari said.
“Derek’s just got to get more consistent,” Calipari said. “We’ve got to know when we put you in our range of what we’re getting. . . . You can’t have a fluctuation that’s crazy.”
