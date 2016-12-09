Briscoe brings fire, Fox brings ‘chill’ to Kentucky backcourt

Yin and yang seems to be a good way to describe Kentucky guards Isaiah Briscoe and De’Aaron Fox.
In a media session Friday, Fox acknowledged that his mind can drift.
“What I call chill-mode,” he said.
When asked what UK Coach John Calipari thinks of chill-mode, Fox smiled and said, “Oh, he hates it. He calls it casual. I call it chill.”
Briscoe, who brings a palpable competitiveness to the court, usually is in kill-mode.
UK assistant coach Joel Justus, who substituted for Calipari at a news conference, credited Briscoe with helping regain its competitive mojo after the loss to UCLA last weekend. The Wildcats played with zeal in beating Valparaiso four days later.
“Isaiah Briscoe played a big part in getting that back,” Justus said. “Against Valparaiso, he was tremendous.”
Justus saluted Briscoe’s infectious can-do enthusiasm.
“The biggest thing is energy . . . ,” Justus said. “That’s when he’s at his best.”
Triple-double
Of course, Fox was credited with a triple-double in UK’s victory over Arizona State on Nov. 28. He had 14 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.
Or did he?
One of the assists was questioned, in part, because Fox did not make a direct pass to the scorer, Malik Monk. Plus Monk dribbled twice and stutter-stepped before shooting.
A review of the play led to a decision not to remove the assist, therefore allowing Fox to become only the second UK player to have a triple-double in program history.
“I didn’t care,” Fox said of the questioning. “I’m not playing for stats.”
Fox said he watched a replay of the play and wondered, “How is this controversial?”
When asked if he meant his pass was or was not an assist, Fox said, “Clearly wasn’t. But I’m not going to tell them to change it.”
