December 11, 2016 1:20 PM

Where to watch, how to follow Sunday’s Kentucky-Hofstra game

Herald-Leader Staff Report

How to follow Sunday afternoon’s Kentucky basketball game vs. Hofstra in the Brooklyn Hoops Winter Festival in the Barclays Center at Brooklyn, N.Y.

Kentucky (8-1) is ranked No. 6 in The Associated Press media poll and No. 7 in the USA Today coaches poll. The Pride (6-4) are not ranked.

Game time is 3 p.m.

TELEVISION

Network: ESPN

Announcers: Play-by-play, Tom Hart; analysis, Kara Lawson; sideline, Joe Lunardi.

RADIO

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Satellite radio: XM Channel 84, Sirius Channel 84

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Tom Leach and Mike Pratt (Pregame: Dave Baker and Rex Chapman)

INTERNET

Live blog: Join the conversation with the Herald-Leader’s John Clay at Kentucky.com

Live video: WatchESPN.com

Twitter: @jerrytipton, @johnclay, @kentuckysports, @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages

