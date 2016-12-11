Where to watch, how to follow Sunday’s Kentucky-Hofstra game

How to follow Sunday afternoon’s Kentucky basketball game vs. Hofstra in the Brooklyn Hoops Winter Festival in the Barclays Center at Brooklyn, N.Y.
Kentucky (8-1) is ranked No. 6 in The Associated Press media poll and No. 7 in the USA Today coaches poll. The Pride (6-4) are not ranked.
Game time is 3 p.m.
TELEVISION
Network: ESPN
Announcers: Play-by-play, Tom Hart; analysis, Kara Lawson; sideline, Joe Lunardi.
RADIO
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Satellite radio: XM Channel 84, Sirius Channel 84
UK Sports Network broadcast team: Tom Leach and Mike Pratt (Pregame: Dave Baker and Rex Chapman)
INTERNET
Live blog: Join the conversation with the Herald-Leader’s John Clay at Kentucky.com
Live video: WatchESPN.com
Twitter: @jerrytipton, @johnclay, @kentuckysports, @heraldleader
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages
