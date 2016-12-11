Box score from Kentucky’s 96-73 win over Hofstra

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team improved to 9-1 with a 96-73 victory over Hofstra in the Brooklyn Hoops Winter Festival at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Sunday afternoon.
Next up for the sixth-ranked Wildcats is a trip to Las Vegas for a showdown with No. 7 North Carolina in the CBS Sports Classic on Dec. 17.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Sunday’s game:
Points: Malik Monk, 20
Rebounds: Derek Willis, Bam Adebayo, 7
Assists: De’Aaron Fox, Isaiah Briscoe, Malik Monk, 4
Steals: Derek Willis, 2
Blocks: Isaac Humphries, Derek Willis, 2
Turnovers: Isaiah Briscoe, 3
Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.
Click here to view Kentucky’s 2016-17 statistics.
Click here to view Kentucky’s 2016-17 schedule.
Click here to view scores from around the nation.
Comments