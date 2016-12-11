UK Men's Basketball

December 11, 2016 5:08 PM

Box score from Kentucky’s 96-73 win over Hofstra

Herald-Leader Staff Report

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team improved to 9-1 with a 96-73 victory over Hofstra in the Brooklyn Hoops Winter Festival at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Sunday afternoon.

Next up for the sixth-ranked Wildcats is a trip to Las Vegas for a showdown with No. 7 North Carolina in the CBS Sports Classic on Dec. 17.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Sunday’s game:

Points: Malik Monk, 20

Rebounds: Derek Willis, Bam Adebayo, 7

Assists: De’Aaron Fox, Isaiah Briscoe, Malik Monk, 4

Steals: Derek Willis, 2

Blocks: Isaac Humphries, Derek Willis, 2

Turnovers: Isaiah Briscoe, 3

Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.

Click here to view Kentucky’s 2016-17 statistics.

Click here to view Kentucky’s 2016-17 schedule.

Click here to view scores from around the nation.

Click here to view the SEC standings.

Related content

UK Men's Basketball

Comments

Videos

John Calipari doesn't want Cats to rely on three-pointers

View more video

Sports Videos