How UK’s freshmen stack up against top basketball recruits from class of 2016

Once again, it’s freshmen leading the way statistically for the Kentucky Wildcats this season.
Through 10 games, Malik Monk (19.4 points) is UK’s leading scorer, Bam Adebayo (8.0 rebounds) is the Cats’ leader in boards and De’Aaron Fox (6.9 assists) is the leading passer on John Calipari’s team. Freshmen are also leading the way in blocks (Adebayo’s 18) and steals (Fox’s 17), while Monk’s 30 three-pointers are almost double the number of the next-best Wildcat, senior Mychal Mulder with 16 threes.
Freshmen at the top of the stat sheet is nothing new for the Wildcats under Calipari, but how do UK’s newcomers stack up against the nation’s best?
The only other player ranked among the Top 25 recruits in the 2016 class with a higher scoring average than Monk so far this season is Washington’s Markelle Fultz, who is averaging 22.8 points per game and is projected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.
UCLA’s TJ Leaf (9.3 rebounds per game) and Michigan State’s Miles Bridges (8.8 rpg) are the only Top 25 recruits ahead of Adebayo in that category.
And UCLA’s Lonzo Ball (8.8 assists per game) is the only freshman ahead of Fox, who is ranked 10th nationally in that category.
Fox, who leads UK with 30.2 minutes per game, is also one of six Top 25 recruits from 2016 averaging more than 30 minutes a game this season. The others are N.C. State’s Dennis Smith Jr. (36.1), Ball (34.2), Fultz (33.3), Bridges (32.5) and Arizona’s Lauri Markkanen (31.5).
Take a look at the chart below for season stats so far on each of the Top 25 recruits from the 2016 class. Three players (Thon Maker, Terrance Ferguson and Omari Spellman) from that group will not play college basketball this season, two have yet to make their college debuts (Harry Giles and Omer Yurtseven) and two others have been limited due to injuries (Jayson Tatum and Marques Bolden).
College stats so far for Top 25 recruits in class of 2016
Rk
Player (school)
MPG
PPG
Other notes
1
Josh Jackson (Kansas)
28.3
14.8
6.1 rpg, 3.4 apg
2
Harry Giles (Duke)
—
—
Injured -- Expected to make debut Dec. 19
3
Lonzo Ball (UCLA)
34.2
15.0
8.8 apg, 5.2 rpg, 45.3% threes
4
Jayson Tatum (Duke)
24.3
15.0
7.0 rpg; Missed 8 of 11 games due to injury
5
Markelle Fultz (Washington)
33.3
22.8
6.9 rpg, 6.1 apg, 48.7% threes
6
De'Aaron Fox (Kentucky)
30.2
15.1
6.9 apg, 5.4 rpg, 3/21 threes (14.3%)
7
Dennis Smith Jr. (NC State)
36.1
18.3
5.0 apg, 3.7 rpg, 26.3% threes
8
Jonathan Isaac (Florida State)
24.8
14.4
7.1 rpg, 43.3% threes
9
Bam Adebayo (Kentucky)
25.3
12.6
8.0 rpg, 1.8 bpg, 54.5% FGs
10
Thon Maker (NBA)
—
—
Selected with the No. 10 pick in the NBA Draft
11
Malik Monk (Kentucky)
28.0
19.4
2.6 rpg, 2.4 apg, 38.5% threes
12
Miles Bridges (Michigan State)
32.5
16.6
8.8 rpg, 2.0 apg, 38.5% threes
13
Frank Jackson (Duke)
28.0
13.5
2.3 rpg, 1.9 apg, 40.0% threes
14
Wenyen Gabriel (Kentucky)
20.4
6.7
5.8 rpg, 1.5 apg, 5 starts
15
Marques Bolden (Duke)
9.0
4.3
Missed 8 of 11 games due to injury; Still limited
16
Terrance Ferguson (Australia)
—
—
Skipped college to play professionally overseas
17
Jarrett Allen (Texas)
27.9
9.3
6.3 rpg, 54.1 FG%
18
TJ Leaf (UCLA)
29.6
17.6
9.3 rpg, 67.9 FG%, 10/20 threes
19
Omari Spellman (Villanova)
—
—
Ruled academically ineligible for 2016-17 season
20
Josh Langford (Michigan State)
17.3
6.5
2.0 rpg, 12/25 threes (48.0%)
21
Lauri Markkanen (Arizona)
31.5
16.8
7.1 rpg, 47.7% threes
22
Rawle Alkins (Arizona)
29.9
12.5
4.6 rpg, 41.7% threes
23
Mustapha Heron (Auburn)
25.0
15.4
6.4 rpg, 1.1 apg
24
Sacha Killeya-Jones (Kentucky)
9.3
4.0
3.0 rpg, 1.1 bpg, 61.5% FGs
25
Omer Yurtseven (NC State)
—
—
Suspended for the first nine games of the season
*247Sports composite rankings
