Calipari Christmas tree stands proud — if not tall — amid good-natured shaming from BBN

If success is indeed the only option, Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari fell short of that gold standard in his selection of a Christmas tree, according to some in the Big Blue Nation.
Calipari tweeted a photo of his wife, Ellen, with the family tree on Tuesday night, leading to an avalanche of reviews from fans on Twitter.
FINALLY got our tree up! pic.twitter.com/g5tanjU4tR— John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) December 14, 2016
“Did you grab that tree from the side of the road?”
“Time to upgrade that Charlie Brown xmas tree.”
“That tree is depressing.”
Clearly, fans were having fun poking a twig at the coach. However, Calipari was undaunted. Wednesday morning, he tweeted a photo suggesting he and Ellen almost opted for a Tyler Ulis over a DeMarcus Cousins at the tree lot.
I know some of you joked about the size of our tree. We are empty nesters and this what we ALMOST got. LOL!!! pic.twitter.com/74XbqtlY0T— John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) December 14, 2016
Here’s a look at some of the critiques of a Calipari Christmas:
@UKCoachCalipari that's the best tree you could do? Come on man I expected the biggest tree in all the lands— Kurtis (@bman_123) December 14, 2016
.@UKCoachCalipari hmmm seems like there is a favorite pic.twitter.com/hO5TpXZZM7— Curtis Burch (@curtisburch) December 14, 2016
@UKCoachCalipari Did you grab that tree from the side of the road. Lol— Jordan awbrey (@Jordo42) December 14, 2016
@UKCoachCalipari pic.twitter.com/NXYou0xX9A— Andrew Cassady (@AndCassady) December 14, 2016
@UKCoachCalipari Coach, you are one of the wealthiest people in the state. Time to upgrade that Charlie Brown xmas tree.— UK OWNS UL (@BBN_Taye_UK) December 14, 2016
@UKCoachCalipari Clark W Griswold you are NOT...— Standard Redneck (@rbuschmeyer) December 14, 2016
@UKCoachCalipari You make 5 million plus a year my man.— Drew Brown (@DMoneyKYboy) December 14, 2016
@UKCoachCalipari Really??? Thought for sure you'd get a seven footer!— Matthew J. Kinney (@WhatMattAirs) December 14, 2016
Eventually, the comments from the BBN turned more toward the peace on Earth, goodwill toward men variety:
@UKCoachCalipari love the fact this looks like a family Christmas tree with homemade ornaments. Way to stay real Coach!!— Suzanne Haberek (@SoozeKY) December 14, 2016
@UKCoachCalipari I love it! It has character and Ellen looks so proud of it. There is a lot of love on that tree.— rachberry24 (@Rachberry2424) December 14, 2016
@UKCoachCalipari ....I bet every ornament has a story behind it and THAT is SPECIAL! Those icicles bring back childhood memories for me— Lisa Black (@catfan7) December 14, 2016
@UKCoachCalipari Beautiful tree Coach. Tell Mrs.C she did a great job.— Jennifer Webster (@jennygirl81nc2) December 14, 2016
