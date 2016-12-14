UK Men's Basketball

December 14, 2016 1:38 PM

Calipari Christmas tree stands proud — if not tall — amid good-natured shaming from BBN

Herald-Leader Staff Report

If success is indeed the only option, Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari fell short of that gold standard in his selection of a Christmas tree, according to some in the Big Blue Nation.

Calipari tweeted a photo of his wife, Ellen, with the family tree on Tuesday night, leading to an avalanche of reviews from fans on Twitter.

“Did you grab that tree from the side of the road?”

“Time to upgrade that Charlie Brown xmas tree.”

“That tree is depressing.”

Clearly, fans were having fun poking a twig at the coach. However, Calipari was undaunted. Wednesday morning, he tweeted a photo suggesting he and Ellen almost opted for a Tyler Ulis over a DeMarcus Cousins at the tree lot.

Here’s a look at some of the critiques of a Calipari Christmas:

Eventually, the comments from the BBN turned more toward the peace on Earth, goodwill toward men variety:

