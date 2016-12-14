Report: NBA keeping one-and-done rule, for now

The NBA and its players have agreed in principle on a new collective bargaining agreement, one that still needs to be formally ratified by players and owners in the coming weeks. The league announced the tentative agreement Wednesday night, one day before the sides faced a deadline for opting out of the current deal.
That deadline for opting out has now been extended to Jan. 13, with the NBA saying that’s “in order to give both sides enough time to review the terms of the agreement and vote to ratify.”
Talks have gone on for weeks, and unlike those surrounding the most recent deal between the league and its players, these were mostly amicable. Still, some issues needed to get ironed-out, including ones related to licensing and marketing.
NBA writer Adrian Wojnarowski of TheVertical.com tweeted that both sides have agreed to keep the one-and-done draft rule, but they plan to revisit it. Kentucky, more than any other school, has used the rule to its advantage under Coach John Calipari over the past seven years. Calipari has recruited 18 one-and-done players to Kentucky, including Enes Kanter, who was ineligible and never played for the Cats.
The one-and-done rule requires players to be at least a year removed from high school to be eligible for the NBA Draft.
Other issues that are known to be addressed in this new proposed CBA include an earlier start to the season — to further trim back-to-backs and likely remove some preseason games — along with the league helping fund programs to help retired players with education and medical expenses.
