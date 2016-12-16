Kentucky vs. North Carolina: A comparison of the programs

Kentucky and North Carolina collide for the 38th time on Saturday (5:45 p.m., CBS-27).
Kentucky is the winningest program in the history of college basketball with 2,214 victories. North Carolina ranks third with 2,183. Next month, Kentucky will host the program with the second-most wins. Kansas has 2,195.
North Carolina leads the all-time series against Kentucky 23-14 entering Saturday’s game at the CBS Sports Classic in Las Vegas. UK has won three of the past four meetings.
Kentucky (9-1) is ranked No. 6 in the Associated Press media poll and No. 7 in the USA Today coaches poll. North Carolina (10-1) is rated No. 7 by AP and No. 6 by the coaches.
KENTUCKY-NORTH CAROLINA: BY THE NUMBERS
Category
Kentucky
UNC
All-time wins
2,214
2,183
All-time losses
683
775
All-time win pct.
.764
.738
NCAA titles
8
5
NCAA Final Fours
17
19
NCAA tourneys
55
47
NCAA tourney wins
121
117
Hall of Famers
10
9
Consensus First-Team All-Americans
21
17
1,000-point scorers
60
73
NBA first-round picks
42
47
Players currently in NBA
24
14
NCAA TITLES
Kentucky (8) — 1948, 1949, 1951, 1958, 1978, 1996, 1998, 2012.
North Carolina (5) — 1957, 1982, 1993, 2005, 2009.
NAISMITH HALL OF FAME MEMBERS
Kentucky (10) — John Calipari, Louie Dampier, Cliff Hagan, Dan Issel, C.M. Newton, Rick Pitino, Frank Ramsey, Pat Riley, Adolph Rupp, Adrian Smith.
North Carolina (9) — Ben Carnevale, Frank McGuire, Dean Smith, Billy Cunningham, Bob McAdoo, Larry Brown, James Worthy, Roy Williams, Michael Jordan.
PLAYERS CURRENTLY ON NBA ROSTERS
Kentucky (24) — Eric Bledsoe (Phoenix), Devin Booker (Phoenix), Willie Cauley-Stein (Sacramento), DeMarcus Cousins (Sacramento), Anthony Davis (New Orleans), Aaron Harrison (Charlotte), Andrew Harrison (Memphis), Terrence Jones (New Orleans), Enes Kanter (Oklahoma City), Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (Charlotte), Brandon Knight (Phoenix), Skal Labissiere (Sacramento), DeAndre Liggins (Cleveland), Trey Lyles (Utah), Jodie Meeks (Orlando), Jamal Murray (Denver), Nerlens Noel (Philadelphia), Patrick Patterson (Toronto), Julius Randle (L.A. Lakers), Rajon Rondo (Chicago), Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota), Tyler Ulis (Phoenix), John Wall (Washington), James Young (Boston).
North Carolina (14) — Harrison Barnes (Dallas), Reggie Bullock (Detroit), Vince Carter (Memphis), Ed Davis (Portland), Wayne Ellington (Miami), Raymond Felton (L.A. Clippers), Danny Green (San Antonio), John Henson (Milwaukee), Brice Johnson (L.A. Clippers), Ty Lawson (Sacramento), James Michael McAdoo (Golden State), Marvin Williams (Charlotte), Brandan Wright (Memphis), Tyler Zeller (Boston).
KENTUCKY-NORTH CAROLINA SERIES
North Carolina leads 23-14
Date
Winner
Score
Location
Feb. 29, 1924
North Carolina
41-20
Atlanta (SIAA tourney)
Jan. 4, 1929
North Carolina
26-15
Lexington
Feb. 27, 1932
North Carolina
43-42
Atlanta (Southern tourney)
Jan. 9, 1950
Kentucky
83-44
Lexington
Dec. 18, 1959
Kentucky
76-70
Lexington (UKIT)
Dec. 13, 1960
Kentucky
70-65
Greensboro, N.C.
Dec. 17, 1962
North Carolina
68-66
Lexington
Dec. 9, 1963
Kentucky
100-80
Lexington
Dec. 7, 1964
North Carolina
82-67
Charlotte, N.C.
Dec. 13, 1966
North Carolina
64-55
Lexington
Dec. 12, 1967
North Carolina
84-77
Greensboro, N.C.
Dec. 7, 1968
North Carolina
87-77
Lexington
Dec. 8, 1969
Kentucky
94-87
Charlotte, N.C.
Dec. 11, 1972
North Carolina
78-70
Louisville
Dec. 10, 1973
North Carolina
101-84
Greensboro, N.C.
Dec. 9, 1974
Kentucky
90-78
Louisville
Dec. 8, 1975
North Carolina
90-77
Charlotte, N.C.
Mar. 19, 1977
North Carolina
79-72
College Park, Md. (NCAA tourney)
Dec. 26, 1981
North Carolina
82-69
East Rutherford, N.J.
Dec. 27, 1989
North Carolina
121-110
Louisville
Dec. 10, 1990
North Carolina
84-81
Chapel Hill, N.C.
Mar. 25, 1995
North Carolina
74-61
Birmingham, Ala. (NCAA tourney)
Dec. 2, 2000
Kentucky
93-76
Chapel Hill, N.C.
Dec. 8, 2001
Kentucky
79-59
Lexington
Dec. 7, 2002
Kentucky
98-81
Chapel Hill, N.C.
Jan. 3, 2004
Kentucky
61-56
Lexington
Dec. 4, 2004
North Carolina
91-78
Chapel Hill, N.C.
Dec. 3, 2005
North Carolina
83-79
Lexington
Dec. 2, 2006
North Carolina
75-63
Chapel Hill, N.C.
Dec. 1, 2007
North Carolina
86-77
Lexington
Nov. 18, 2008
North Carolina
77-58
Chapel Hill, N.C.
Dec. 5, 2009
Kentucky
68-66
Lexington
Dec. 4, 2010
North Carolina
75-73
Chapel Hill, N.C.
Mar. 27, 2011
Kentucky
76-69
Newark, N.J. (NCAA tourney)
Dec. 3, 2011
Kentucky
73-72
Lexington
Dec. 14, 2013
North Carolina
82-77
Chapel Hill, N.C.
Dec. 13, 2014
Kentucky
84-70
Lexington
WINNINGEST PROGRAMS
College basketball’s all-time winningest programs by number of victories:
1. Kentucky 2,214
2. Kansas 2,195
3. North Carolina 2,183
4. Duke 2,097
5. Temple 1,877
6. Syracuse 1,848
7. UCLA 1,829
8. Notre Dame 1,828
9. St. John’s 1,808
10. Indiana 1,791
11. Louisville 1,787
12. BYU 1,771
13. Utah 1,765
14. Illinois 1,752
15. Arizona 1,746
16. Texas 1,744
17. Washington 1,739
18. Penn 1,738
19. Western Kentucky 1,737
20. Cincinnati 1,735
21. Purdue 1,728
22. West Virginia 1,710
23. Oregon State 1,709-x
24. Princeton 1,699
25. Villanova 1,692
x-Friday’s game not included
