December 16, 2016 9:08 PM

Kentucky vs. North Carolina: A comparison of the programs

Herald-Leader Staff Report

Kentucky and North Carolina collide for the 38th time on Saturday (5:45 p.m., CBS-27).

Kentucky is the winningest program in the history of college basketball with 2,214 victories. North Carolina ranks third with 2,183. Next month, Kentucky will host the program with the second-most wins. Kansas has 2,195.

North Carolina leads the all-time series against Kentucky 23-14 entering Saturday’s game at the CBS Sports Classic in Las Vegas. UK has won three of the past four meetings.

Kentucky (9-1) is ranked No. 6 in the Associated Press media poll and No. 7 in the USA Today coaches poll. North Carolina (10-1) is rated No. 7 by AP and No. 6 by the coaches.

KENTUCKY-NORTH CAROLINA: BY THE NUMBERS

Category

Kentucky

UNC

All-time wins

2,214

2,183

All-time losses

683

775

All-time win pct.

.764

.738

NCAA titles

8

5

NCAA Final Fours

17

19

NCAA tourneys

55

47

NCAA tourney wins

121

117

Hall of Famers

10

9

Consensus First-Team All-Americans

21

17

1,000-point scorers

60

73

NBA first-round picks

42

47

Players currently in NBA

24

14

NCAA TITLES

Kentucky (8) — 1948, 1949, 1951, 1958, 1978, 1996, 1998, 2012.

North Carolina (5) — 1957, 1982, 1993, 2005, 2009.

NAISMITH HALL OF FAME MEMBERS

Kentucky (10) — John Calipari, Louie Dampier, Cliff Hagan, Dan Issel, C.M. Newton, Rick Pitino, Frank Ramsey, Pat Riley, Adolph Rupp, Adrian Smith.

North Carolina (9) — Ben Carnevale, Frank McGuire, Dean Smith, Billy Cunningham, Bob McAdoo, Larry Brown, James Worthy, Roy Williams, Michael Jordan.

PLAYERS CURRENTLY ON NBA ROSTERS

Kentucky (24) — Eric Bledsoe (Phoenix), Devin Booker (Phoenix), Willie Cauley-Stein (Sacramento), DeMarcus Cousins (Sacramento), Anthony Davis (New Orleans), Aaron Harrison (Charlotte), Andrew Harrison (Memphis), Terrence Jones (New Orleans), Enes Kanter (Oklahoma City), Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (Charlotte), Brandon Knight (Phoenix), Skal Labissiere (Sacramento), DeAndre Liggins (Cleveland), Trey Lyles (Utah), Jodie Meeks (Orlando), Jamal Murray (Denver), Nerlens Noel (Philadelphia), Patrick Patterson (Toronto), Julius Randle (L.A. Lakers), Rajon Rondo (Chicago), Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota), Tyler Ulis (Phoenix), John Wall (Washington), James Young (Boston).

North Carolina (14) — Harrison Barnes (Dallas), Reggie Bullock (Detroit), Vince Carter (Memphis), Ed Davis (Portland), Wayne Ellington (Miami), Raymond Felton (L.A. Clippers), Danny Green (San Antonio), John Henson (Milwaukee), Brice Johnson (L.A. Clippers), Ty Lawson (Sacramento), James Michael McAdoo (Golden State), Marvin Williams (Charlotte), Brandan Wright (Memphis), Tyler Zeller (Boston).

KENTUCKY-NORTH CAROLINA SERIES

North Carolina leads 23-14

Date

Winner

Score

Location

Feb. 29, 1924

North Carolina

41-20

Atlanta (SIAA tourney)

Jan. 4, 1929

North Carolina

26-15

Lexington

Feb. 27, 1932

North Carolina

43-42

Atlanta (Southern tourney)

Jan. 9, 1950

Kentucky

83-44

Lexington

Dec. 18, 1959

Kentucky

76-70

Lexington (UKIT)

Dec. 13, 1960

Kentucky

70-65

Greensboro, N.C.

Dec. 17, 1962

North Carolina

68-66

Lexington

Dec. 9, 1963

Kentucky

100-80

Lexington

Dec. 7, 1964

North Carolina

82-67

Charlotte, N.C.

Dec. 13, 1966

North Carolina

64-55

Lexington

Dec. 12, 1967

North Carolina

84-77

Greensboro, N.C.

Dec. 7, 1968

North Carolina

87-77

Lexington

Dec. 8, 1969

Kentucky

94-87

Charlotte, N.C.

Dec. 11, 1972

North Carolina

78-70

Louisville

Dec. 10, 1973

North Carolina

101-84

Greensboro, N.C.

Dec. 9, 1974

Kentucky

90-78

Louisville

Dec. 8, 1975

North Carolina

90-77

Charlotte, N.C.

Mar. 19, 1977

North Carolina

79-72

College Park, Md. (NCAA tourney)

Dec. 26, 1981

North Carolina

82-69

East Rutherford, N.J.

Dec. 27, 1989

North Carolina

121-110

Louisville

Dec. 10, 1990

North Carolina

84-81

Chapel Hill, N.C.

Mar. 25, 1995

North Carolina

74-61

Birmingham, Ala. (NCAA tourney)

Dec. 2, 2000

Kentucky

93-76

Chapel Hill, N.C.

Dec. 8, 2001

Kentucky

79-59

Lexington

Dec. 7, 2002

Kentucky

98-81

Chapel Hill, N.C.

Jan. 3, 2004

Kentucky

61-56

Lexington

Dec. 4, 2004

North Carolina

91-78

Chapel Hill, N.C.

Dec. 3, 2005

North Carolina

83-79

Lexington

Dec. 2, 2006

North Carolina

75-63

Chapel Hill, N.C.

Dec. 1, 2007

North Carolina

86-77

Lexington

Nov. 18, 2008

North Carolina

77-58

Chapel Hill, N.C.

Dec. 5, 2009

Kentucky

68-66

Lexington

Dec. 4, 2010

North Carolina

75-73

Chapel Hill, N.C.

Mar. 27, 2011

Kentucky

76-69

Newark, N.J. (NCAA tourney)

Dec. 3, 2011

Kentucky

73-72

Lexington

Dec. 14, 2013

North Carolina

82-77

Chapel Hill, N.C.

Dec. 13, 2014

Kentucky

84-70

Lexington

WINNINGEST PROGRAMS

College basketball’s all-time winningest programs by number of victories:

1. Kentucky 2,214

2. Kansas 2,195

3. North Carolina 2,183

4. Duke 2,097

5. Temple 1,877

6. Syracuse 1,848

7. UCLA 1,829

8. Notre Dame 1,828

9. St. John’s 1,808

10. Indiana 1,791

11. Louisville 1,787

12. BYU 1,771

13. Utah 1,765

14. Illinois 1,752

15. Arizona 1,746

16. Texas 1,744

17. Washington 1,739

18. Penn 1,738

19. Western Kentucky 1,737

20. Cincinnati 1,735

21. Purdue 1,728

22. West Virginia 1,710

23. Oregon State 1,709-x

24. Princeton 1,699

25. Villanova 1,692

x-Friday’s game not included

