December 17, 2016 11:14 AM

Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky-North Carolina game

Herald-Leader Staff Report

How to follow Saturday’s Kentucky basketball game vs. North Carolina in the CBS Sports Classic at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Kentucky (9-1) is ranked No. 6 in The Associated Press media poll and No. 7 in the USA Today coaches poll. North Carolina (10-1) is rated No. 7 by the media and No. 6 by the coaches.

The game time is listed as 5:45 p.m. EST but could tip off a few minutes earlier or later than that because it’s the second game of a doubleheader. No. 2 UCLA takes on Ohio State in the first game of the CBS Sports Classic at 3 p.m. EST.

TELEVISION

Network: CBS (WKYT-27 in Lexington)

Announcers: Play-by-play, Brad Nessler; analysis, Bill Raftery; sideline, John Schriffen.

RADIO

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Satellite radio: XM Channel 84, Sirius Channel 84

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Tom Leach and Mike Pratt (Pregame: Dave Baker and Rex Chapman)

INTERNET

Live blog: Join the conversation with the Herald-Leader’s John Clay at Kentucky.com

Twitter: @jerrytipton, @johnclay, @kentuckysports, @heraldleader, @MarkCornelison

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages

