Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky-North Carolina game

How to follow Saturday’s Kentucky basketball game vs. North Carolina in the CBS Sports Classic at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Kentucky (9-1) is ranked No. 6 in The Associated Press media poll and No. 7 in the USA Today coaches poll. North Carolina (10-1) is rated No. 7 by the media and No. 6 by the coaches.
The game time is listed as 5:45 p.m. EST but could tip off a few minutes earlier or later than that because it’s the second game of a doubleheader. No. 2 UCLA takes on Ohio State in the first game of the CBS Sports Classic at 3 p.m. EST.
TELEVISION
Network: CBS (WKYT-27 in Lexington)
Announcers: Play-by-play, Brad Nessler; analysis, Bill Raftery; sideline, John Schriffen.
RADIO
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Satellite radio: XM Channel 84, Sirius Channel 84
UK Sports Network broadcast team: Tom Leach and Mike Pratt (Pregame: Dave Baker and Rex Chapman)
INTERNET
Live blog: Join the conversation with the Herald-Leader’s John Clay at Kentucky.com
Twitter: @jerrytipton, @johnclay, @kentuckysports, @heraldleader, @MarkCornelison
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages
Comments