Box score from Kentucky’s 103-100 victory over North Carolina

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team improved to 10-1 with a 103-100 victory over seventh-ranked North Carolina at the CBS Sports Classic in Las Vegas on Saturday.
Next up for the sixth-ranked Wildcats is their annual rivalry game against Louisville at the KFC Yum Center on Wednesday night.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Saturday’s game:
Points: Malik Monk, 47
Rebounds: Bam Adebayo, Isaiah Briscoe, 7
Assists: De’Aaron Fox, 10
Steals: De’Aaron Fox, 2
Blocks: Isaiah Briscoe, Wenyen Gabriel, 1
Turnovers: De’Aaron Fox, Malik Monk, Gabriel, 2
Minutes played: Isaiah Briscoe, Malik Monk, 38
