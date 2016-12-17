UK Men's Basketball

December 17, 2016 7:47 PM

Box score from Kentucky’s 103-100 victory over North Carolina

Herald-Leader Staff Report

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team improved to 10-1 with a 103-100 victory over seventh-ranked North Carolina at the CBS Sports Classic in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Next up for the sixth-ranked Wildcats is their annual rivalry game against Louisville at the KFC Yum Center on Wednesday night.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Saturday’s game:

Points: Malik Monk, 47

Rebounds: Bam Adebayo, Isaiah Briscoe, 7

Assists: De’Aaron Fox, 10

Steals: De’Aaron Fox, 2

Blocks: Isaiah Briscoe, Wenyen Gabriel, 1

Turnovers: De’Aaron Fox, Malik Monk, Gabriel, 2

Minutes played: Isaiah Briscoe, Malik Monk, 38

