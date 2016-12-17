Former Cats revel in Kentucky’s win over North Carolina

Kentucky’s instant-classic victory over North Carolina on Saturday brought a swift and joyous reaction from the Big Blue Nation.
The Wildcats’ 103-100 win was also watched closely by several former Cats, who weighed in on Twitter, along with some other athletes and commentators. Here is some of the reaction:
What a game!! BBN that boy Malik Monk is getting drafted TONIGHT!— Kelenna Azubuike (@KAzubuike7) December 18, 2016
Congrats UK them two young boys can go !!— John Wall (@JohnWall) December 18, 2016
Instant classic. Wow. That was fun. Great game to watch. Terrible officials. Carolina is really good. We may meet again. God, I hope so.— Rex Chapman (@rexchapman) December 18, 2016
Great game and great performance. #BBN— Patrick Patterson (@pdpatt) December 18, 2016
Monk is unconscious!!!!!!— Mark Krebs Jr. (@MarkKrebsJr) December 18, 2016
That was a crazy game #BBN #BIG BLUE⚪️— Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) December 18, 2016
Wow. Malik Monk. Damn.— Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) December 18, 2016
MALIK MONK is unreal / a solid gold DIAPER DANY / BBN dancing with joy ! @UKCoachCalipari @KySportsRadio— Dick Vitale (@DickieV) December 18, 2016
This young boy Malik Monk is an animal!!! Easy 47 sheesh!!!— Draymond Green (@Money23Green) December 18, 2016
One of the best college basketball games I've watched in a long time @KentuckyMBB @UNC_Basketball were incredible Huge win for @SEC— Bruce Pearl (@coachbrucepearl) December 18, 2016
