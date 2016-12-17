UK Men's Basketball

December 17, 2016 8:34 PM

Former Cats revel in Kentucky’s win over North Carolina

Herald-Leader Staff Report

Kentucky’s instant-classic victory over North Carolina on Saturday brought a swift and joyous reaction from the Big Blue Nation.

The Wildcats’ 103-100 win was also watched closely by several former Cats, who weighed in on Twitter, along with some other athletes and commentators. Here is some of the reaction:

Related content

UK Men's Basketball

Comments

Videos

John Calipari gives North Carolina scouting report

View more video

Sports Videos