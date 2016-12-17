UK-North Carolina game photos

North Carolina forward Kennedy Meeks (3) battled Kentucky forward Bam Adebayo (3) and guard De'Aaron Fox (0) for a loose ball on Saturday in Las Vegas.
Mark Cornelison
mcornelison@herald-leader.com
Kentucky guard De'Aaron Fox (0) scored in the lane for two of his 24 points against North Carolina on Saturday in Las Vegas.
Kentucky guard Isaiah Briscoe (13) blocked the jump shot of North Carolina guard Joel Berry II (2) in the first half on Saturday in Las Vegas.
Kentucky forward Bam Adebayo (3) dunked for two of his 13 points against North Carolina on Saturday in Las Vegas.
Kentucky forward Bam Adebayo (3) dunked for two of his 13 points against North Carolina on Saturday in Las Vegas.
Kentucky guard Malik Monk (5) drove through the North Carolina defense to score two of his 47 points on Saturday in Las Vegas.
Malik Monk (5) drove under the basket against North Carolina on Saturday in Las Vegas.
Kentucky guard De'Aaron Fox (0) drove into the lane for two of his 24 points against North Carolina on Saturday in Las Vegas.
Kentucky’s Bam Adebayo dunked against North Carolina on Saturday in Las Vegas.
Kentucky guard Malik Monk (5) celebrated with UK fans after a 103-100 win against North Carolian on Saturday in Las Vegas.
Kentucky guard De'Aaron Fox (0) was congratulated by fans after a 103-100 defeat of North Carolina on Saturday in Las Vegas.
Kentucky guard Malik Monk (5) was on fire in the first half against North Carolina on Saturday in Las Vegas.
Kentucky guard De'Aaron Fox (0) pulled the ball away from North Carolina guard Nate Britt (0) on Saturday in Las Vegas.
North Carolina Coach Roy Williams got a techinical foul for throwing his coat during his team’s game against Kentucky on Saturday in Las Vegas.
Kentucky forward Bam Adebayo (3) dunked against North Carolina on Saturday in Las Vegas.
Kentucky guard De'Aaron Fox (0) slipped inside for a basket against North Carolina on Saturday in Las Vegas.
Kentucky guard De'Aaron Fox (0) dunked for two of his 24 points against North Carolina on Saturday in Las Vegas.
Kentucky forward Bam Adebayo (3) dunked for two of his 13 points against North Carolina on Saturday in Las Vegas.
Kentucky Coach John Calipari looked for a call from an official against North Carolina on Saturday in Las Vegas.
Kentucky forward Wenyen Gabriel (32) and Isaac Humphries (15) forced an off-balanced, off-target shot by North Carolina guard Joel Berry II (2) on Saturday in Las Vegas.
Kentucky guard Malik Monk (5) hit what proved to be the game-winning three-pointer against North Carolina on Saturday in Las Vegas.
Kentucky guard De'Aaron Fox (0) celebrated the Cats’ win against North Carolina on Saturday in Las Vegas.
Kentucky guard De'Aaron Fox (0) intercepted a late throw-in by North Carolina, which was looking for a last-second shot on Saturday in Las Vegas.
