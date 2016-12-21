UK Men's Basketball

December 21, 2016 2:51 PM

Where to watch, how to follow Wednesday’s Kentucky-Louisville game

Herald-Leader Staff Report

How to follow Wednesday night’s Kentucky basketball game vs. Louisville at the KFC Yum Center in Louisville.

Kentucky (10-1) is rated No. 6 in The Associated Press media poll and No. 5 in the USA Today coaches rankings. Louisville (10-1) is ranked No. 10 by the media and No. 11 by the coaches.

This game marks the 50th meeting between Kentucky and Louisville. The Wildcats lead the series 34-15.

Game time is 7 p.m.

TELEVISION

Network: ESPN

Announcers: Play-by-play, Dan Shulman; analysis, Jay Bilas; sideline, Maria Taylor.

RADIO

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1, WHAS-AM 840, WKRD-AM 790

Satellite radio: XM Channel 193, Sirius Channel 119

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Tom Leach and Mike Pratt (Pregame: Dave Baker and Rex Chapman)

U of L Sports Network broadcast team: Paul Rogers and Bob Valvano

INTERNET

Live blog: Join the conversation with the Herald-Leader’s John Clay at Kentucky.com

Live video: WatchESPN.com

Twitter: @jerrytipton, @johnclay, @kentuckysports, @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages

