Where to watch, how to follow Wednesday’s Kentucky-Louisville game

How to follow Wednesday night’s Kentucky basketball game vs. Louisville at the KFC Yum Center in Louisville.
Kentucky (10-1) is rated No. 6 in The Associated Press media poll and No. 5 in the USA Today coaches rankings. Louisville (10-1) is ranked No. 10 by the media and No. 11 by the coaches.
This game marks the 50th meeting between Kentucky and Louisville. The Wildcats lead the series 34-15.
Game time is 7 p.m.
TELEVISION
Network: ESPN
Announcers: Play-by-play, Dan Shulman; analysis, Jay Bilas; sideline, Maria Taylor.
RADIO
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1, WHAS-AM 840, WKRD-AM 790
Satellite radio: XM Channel 193, Sirius Channel 119
UK Sports Network broadcast team: Tom Leach and Mike Pratt (Pregame: Dave Baker and Rex Chapman)
U of L Sports Network broadcast team: Paul Rogers and Bob Valvano
INTERNET
Live blog: Join the conversation with the Herald-Leader’s John Clay at Kentucky.com
Live video: WatchESPN.com
Twitter: @jerrytipton, @johnclay, @kentuckysports, @heraldleader
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages
