Game action gallery from Kentucky-Louisville basketball

Kentucky Wildcats forward Wenyen Gabriel (32) drives the ball past Louisville Cardinals forward Ray Spalding (13) during the game between the Kentucky Wildcats and Louisville at the KFC Yum! Center.
Adam Creech
Kentucky Wildcats forward Bam Adebayo (3) went to the floor for a loose ball with Deng Adel, 22,
as Louisville defeated Kentucky 73-70 on Wednesday Dec. 20, 2016 in Louisville, Ky.
Kentucky Wildcats guard Malik Monk (5) did not have the magic touch on his would be game tying three pointer
Kentucky Wildcats guard Malik Monk (5) headed off the court as UofL celebrated
Louisville Cardinals head coach Rick Pitino talked with Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari
Louisville Cardinals guard Quentin Snider (4) put in two of his 22 points
Kentucky Wildcats guard Malik Monk (5) for two on the break
Kentucky Wildcats guard De'Aaron Fox (0) drew contact on the drive and was called for an offensive foul
Louisville's Quentin Snyder put in two of his 22 points
Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari threw his hands in the air on an officials non call
Kentucky Wildcats forward Wenyen Gabriel (32) blocked the shot of Louisville Cardinals forward Mangok Mathiang (12)
Kentucky Wildcats guard De'Aaron Fox (0) took a shot the face on a drive to the basket and was called for an offensive foul
Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari could not believe the call from the official
Kentucky Wildcats guard De'Aaron Fox (0) went to the floor with Louisville's Quentin Snyder,
Kentucky Wildcats guard Dominique Hawkins (25) shoots the ball during the game between the Kentucky Wildcats and Louisville at the KFC Yum! Center.
Louisville Cardinals head coach Rick Pitino yells instructions to Louisville Cardinals forward Deng Adel (22) during the game between the Kentucky Wildcats and Louisville at the KFC Yum! Center.
Kentucky Wildcats guard De'Aaron Fox (0) goes for a layup during the game between the Kentucky Wildcats and Louisville at the KFC Yum! Center.
Kentucky Wildcats forward Edrice Adebayo (3) dunks the ball during the game between the Kentucky Wildcats and Louisville at the KFC Yum! Center.
Kentucky Wildcats forward Derek Willis (35) goes for a layup during the game between the Kentucky Wildcats and Louisville at the KFC Yum! Center.
Louisville Cardinals guard Donovan Mitchell (45) shoots the ball under pressure from Kentucky Wildcats guard Isaiah Briscoe (13) during the game between the Kentucky Wildcats and Louisville at the KFC Yum! Center.
Louisville Cardinals forward Jaylen Johnson (10) dunks the ball during the game between the Kentucky Wildcats and Louisville at the KFC Yum! Center.
Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari gives instructions to Kentucky Wildcats guard Malik Monk (5) during the game between the Kentucky Wildcats and Louisville at the KFC Yum! Center.
Louisville Cardinals forward Jaylen Johnson (10) celebrates as Louisville wins the game between the Kentucky Wildcats and Louisville at the KFC Yum! Center.
Kentucky Wildcats forward Edrice Adebayo (3) fights for the rebound with Louisville Cardinals forwards Deng Adel (22) and Ray Spalding (13) during the game between the Kentucky Wildcats and Louisville at the KFC Yum! Center.
Kentucky Wildcats forward Isaac Humphries (15) blocks the shot of Louisville Cardinals forward Ray Spalding (13) during the game between the Kentucky Wildcats and Louisville at the KFC Yum! Center.
Louisville Cardinals forward Deng Adel (22) reacts after hitting a three point basket during the game between the Kentucky Wildcats and Louisville at the KFC Yum! Center.
Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari reacts to a call by game officials during the game between the Kentucky Wildcats and Louisville at the KFC Yum! Center.
Louisville Cardinals guard Quentin Snider (4) and Kentucky Wildcats guard De'Aaron Fox (0) fight for a loose ball during the game between the Kentucky Wildcats and Louisville at the KFC Yum! Center.
