UK works on half-court game in anticipation of slower-paced SEC play

With Southeastern Conference play about to begin, Kentucky has been preparing for the possibility of slower, possession-by-possession games. You could say UK has been taking half measures in trying to improve.
“We’ve been working on stuff in the half-court,” Mychal Mulder said Wednesday. “If we don’t get (points) in transition, what do we do?”
Of course, Kentucky’s signature weapon this season has been its speed. UK possessions have averaged 13.9 seconds (seventh-fastest in the country). The Cats’ average of 93.1 points ranks fourth nationally.
SEC opponents have taken notice. Ole Miss Coach Andy Kennedy, whose team plays host to Kentucky in Thursday’s league opener, said that this might be the fastest UK team he’s seen. He spoke of limiting turnovers as a way of lessening the impact of Kentucky’s transition offense.
“A lot of teams, they’re going to want to slow us down,” Mulder said. He said the “main game plan” would be to “slow us down.”
UK Coach John Calipari has the necessary components to play a half-court game: perimeter shooting, ability to drive to the basket, a post-up man.
“No reason we can’t be good in the half-court,” he said.
The Cats (10-2) must continue to improve their shot selection and decision-making involving score and time.
“The biggest thing is with 25 seconds (left on the shot clock) a good shot is different than with seven seconds in a close game,” he said. “That’s what they don’t understand.”
Jerry Tipton: 859-231-3227, @JerryTipton
Thursday
No. 8 Kentucky at Mississippi
When: 8 p.m.
TV: ESPN2
Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Records: Kentucky 10-2, Mississippi 9-3
Series: Kentucky leads 104-13
Last meeting: Kentucky won 83-61 on Jan. 2, 2016, in Lexington.
