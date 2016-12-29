Where to watch, how to follow Thursday’s Kentucky-Ole Miss game

How to follow Thursday night’s Kentucky basketball game vs. Mississippi at The Pavilion in Oxford, Miss., which is the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams.
Kentucky (10-2) is ranked No. 8 in The Associated Press media and USA Today coaches polls. Ole Miss (9-3) is not ranked.
Game time is 8 p.m.
TELEVISION
Network: ESPN2
Announcers: Play-by-play, Bob Wischusen; analysis, Jay Bilas.
RADIO
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Satellite radio: XM Channel 190, Sirius Channel 108
UK Sports Network broadcast team: Tom Leach and Mike Pratt (Pregame: Dave Baker and Rex Chapman)
INTERNET
Live blog: Join the conversation with the Herald-Leader’s John Clay at Kentucky.com.
Live video: WatchESPN.com
Twitter: @jerrytipton, @markcstory, @johnclay, @kentuckysports, @heraldleader
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages
