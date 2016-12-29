UK Men's Basketball

December 29, 2016 3:18 PM

Where to watch, how to follow Thursday’s Kentucky-Ole Miss game

Herald-Leader Staff Report

How to follow Thursday night’s Kentucky basketball game vs. Mississippi at The Pavilion in Oxford, Miss., which is the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams.

Kentucky (10-2) is ranked No. 8 in The Associated Press media and USA Today coaches polls. Ole Miss (9-3) is not ranked.

Game time is 8 p.m.

TELEVISION

Network: ESPN2

Announcers: Play-by-play, Bob Wischusen; analysis, Jay Bilas.

RADIO

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Satellite radio: XM Channel 190, Sirius Channel 108

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Tom Leach and Mike Pratt (Pregame: Dave Baker and Rex Chapman)

INTERNET

Live blog: Join the conversation with the Herald-Leader’s John Clay at Kentucky.com.

Live video: WatchESPN.com

Twitter: @jerrytipton, @markcstory, @johnclay, @kentuckysports, @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages

