Box score from Kentucky’s 99-76 victory at Ole Miss

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team improved to 11-2 with a 99-76 victory over Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., on Thursday night.
The game, which featured a triple-double by Kentucky’s Isaiah Briscoe, was the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams.
Next up for the eighth-ranked Wildcats is a home game against Texas A&M on Tuesday night.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Thursday’s game:
Points: Malik Monk, 34
Rebounds: Isaiah Briscoe, 10
Assists: Isaiah Briscoe, 11
Steals: Malik Monk, 4
Blocks: Bam Adebayo, 3
Turnovers: Isaiah Briscoe, 2
Minutes played: Isaiah Briscoe, 36
Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.
Click here to view Kentucky’s 2016-17 statistics.
Click here to view Kentucky’s 2016-17 schedule.
Click here to view scores from around the nation.
Comments