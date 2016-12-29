UK Men's Basketball

December 29, 2016 10:01 PM

Box score from Kentucky’s 99-76 victory at Ole Miss

Herald-Leader Staff Report

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team improved to 11-2 with a 99-76 victory over Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., on Thursday night.

The game, which featured a triple-double by Kentucky’s Isaiah Briscoe, was the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams.

Next up for the eighth-ranked Wildcats is a home game against Texas A&M on Tuesday night.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Thursday’s game:

Points: Malik Monk, 34

Rebounds: Isaiah Briscoe, 10

Assists: Isaiah Briscoe, 11

Steals: Malik Monk, 4

Blocks: Bam Adebayo, 3

Turnovers: Isaiah Briscoe, 2

Minutes played: Isaiah Briscoe, 36

Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.

Click here to view Kentucky’s 2016-17 statistics.

Click here to view Kentucky’s 2016-17 schedule.

Click here to view scores from around the nation.

Click here to view the SEC standings.

Related content

UK Men's Basketball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

John Calipari can't remember what he got for Christmas

View more video

Sports Videos