UK freshmen have plenty of room for improvement, and may need to show some of it against A&M

The exceptional quality that Kentucky basketball sees in itself extends this season to the potential for growth, assistant coach Tony Barbee said Monday.
“The scary thing for us, and for our opponents, is we have so much room for improvement,” said Barbee, who substituted for UK head coach John Calipari at the regular day-before-a-game news conference.
Kentucky plays Texas A&M in its Southeastern Conference home opener Tuesday night. If past is prologue, UK will need improvement. Although still in its early stages, the rivalry has featured four overtime games.
“Even our team that went 38-0 . . . it was an overtime game,” Calipari said on an SEC coaches’ teleconference earlier Monday. “And I couldn’t believe we won the game. . . . They’ve all been hard.”
Without naming names, Calipari singled out two players who need to improve.
“The biggest word with those two is the word ‘trust,’” Calipari said. “That your teammates have to trust you’re going to do the job you’re supposed to do. And if they can’t trust you, it’s hard to keep you on the floor.”
In recent days, Calipari has spoken of Wenyen Gabriel and Derek Willis in those terms. Willis said Monday that Calipari had been speaking to Gabriel about trust and improvement.
Barbee pointed out that Gabriel has shown marked improvement in this freshman year.
“Improved night and day since he stepped on campus,” Barbee said. “Wenyen has had his moments.”
Gabriel is a “typical freshman,” who experiences ups and downs, Barbee said.
As for Willis, Calipari said, “His thing is he’s focused so much on defense and rebounding, ‘I can’t make a shot.’”
Willis has made two of nine three-point shots in the last two games.
Barbee saluted the improvement freshman big man Bam Adebayo has made.
“I’ve not seen him take a day off since he’s been here,” Barbee said. “It’s scary to think where he’s going to be in the years to come.”
Of more immediate concern is A&M sophomore Tyler Davis. He averages 3.9 offensive rebounds, which ranks 14th nationally.
UK fans may remember Davis’ put-back at the buzzer enabled A&M to beat Kentucky in the regular-season game last season.
And Davis, who is 6-foot-10 and 270 pounds, gets plenty of help from Tonny Trocha-Morelos (6-10, 224), freshman Robert Williams (6-9, 237) and shooter DJ Hogg (6-9, 220).
“One of the most imposing front lines in college basketball,” Barbee said, “not just in our conference.”
Jerry Tipton: 859-231-3227, @JerryTipton
Tuesday
Texas A&M at No. 6 Kentucky
When: 9 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Records: Kentucky 11-2 (1-0 SEC), Texas A&M 8-4 (0-1)
Series: Kentucky leads 6-3
Last meeting: Kentucky won 82-77 in overtime on March 13, 2016, in the SEC Tournament championship game at Nashville.
Comments