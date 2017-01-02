Rick Pitino to be guest on John Calipari’s podcast

John Calipari knows how to book guests.
The University of Kentucky basketball coach, who recently launched a podcast called “Cal Cast,” has already hosted Charles Barkley, Mike Krzyzewski and Jim Harbaugh.
His latest headliner was a true eyebrow-raiser.
Calipari announced during his weekly radio show Monday night that he has recorded a podcast with Rick Pitino.
The announcement comes a little more than a week after Pitino’s University of Louisville squad defeated Calipari’s Wildcats 73-70 at the KFC Yum Center.
Both teams are ranked in the nation’s top 10 this season.
Calipari announced during Monday’s show that his next four guests for “Cal Cast” — in no particular order — are Karl-Anthony Towns, Dan Patrick, Geno Auriemma and Pitino. The podcasts have already been recorded, Calipari said.
“You think I’m just trying to get you to sign up (for the free podcast) and we didn’t really do it,” Calipari said laughing with host Tom Leach and his radio show audience about his sitdown with Pitino. “No, we talked for 45 minutes. It was unbelievable. We were in studio, we started wrestling. I had him in a choke hold.”
The rival coaches coming together for a podcast came as a surprise even in Calipari’s own house, the UK coach said.
“My wife even said, ‘No, you didn’t.’ I said, ‘Yes, I did.’”
