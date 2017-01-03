Two No. 1-ranked basketball recruits playing in Kentucky this week

Two of the best high school basketball players in the country will be playing in Kentucky later this week, the main attractions for this season’s Mustang Madness showcase at McCracken County High School.
Arizona signee DeAndre Ayton — ranked No. 1 overall in the class of 2017 — and uncommitted post player Charles Bassey — the nation’s No. 1 sophomore — are scheduled to play two games each at the event.
Ayton — a 7-footer from the Bahamas who signed with the Wildcats in November — will lead Hillcrest Prep (Ariz.) against Aspire Academy (Ariz.) at 6:30 p.m. CT on Friday. Hillcrest plays Victory Rock (Fla.) at 8:30 p.m. CT on Saturday.
Bassey is the top prospect in the class of 2019, according to the 247Sports composite rankings, and he already has reported scholarship offers from Kansas, Baylor, Texas A&M and Washington, among others.
UK has also shown interest in Bassey, a 6-10 native of Nigeria. He will lead St. Anthony (Texas) against Mountain Mission (W.Va.) at 3:30 p.m. CT on Friday, and St. Anthony will play Curie (Ill.) at 4 p.m. CT on Saturday.
The Mustang Madness schedule also includes Prolific Prep (Calif.), a team that features Duke signee Gary Trent Jr. and Xavier signee Paul Scruggs, two of the best guards in the country.
Others players to watch: former Taylor County star David Sloan (Conrad, Fla.), top-25 juniors Jaylen Hoard (Wesley Christian, N.C.), Robert Woodard (Columbus, Miss.) and Elijah Weaver (Oldsmar Christian, Fla.), and Louisville recruiting target Luguentz Dort (Conrad, Fla).
