UK Men's Basketball

January 3, 2017 3:30 PM

Where to watch, how to follow Tuesday’s Kentucky-Texas A&M game

Herald-Leader Staff Report

How to follow Tuesday night’s Kentucky basketball game vs. Texas A&M in Rupp Arena.

Kentucky (11-2, 1-0 SEC) is ranked No. 6 in The Associated Press media and USA Today coaches polls. Texas A&M (8-4, 0-1) is not ranked.

Game time is 9 p.m.

TELEVISION

Network: ESPN

Announcers: Play-by-play, Dave O’Brien; analysis, Dick Vitale; sideline, Kaylee Hartung.

RADIO

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Satellite radio: XM Channel 191, Sirius Channel 134

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Tom Leach and Mike Pratt (Pregame: Dave Baker and Rex Chapman)

INTERNET

Live blog: Join the conversation with the Herald-Leader’s John Clay at Kentucky.com

Live video: WatchESPN.com

Twitter: @jerrytipton, @johnclay, @kentuckysports, @heraldleader, @markcornelison

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages

Related content

UK Men's Basketball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

UK wants Malik Monk to rebound more

View more video

Sports Videos