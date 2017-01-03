Where to watch, how to follow Tuesday’s Kentucky-Texas A&M game

How to follow Tuesday night’s Kentucky basketball game vs. Texas A&M in Rupp Arena.
Kentucky (11-2, 1-0 SEC) is ranked No. 6 in The Associated Press media and USA Today coaches polls. Texas A&M (8-4, 0-1) is not ranked.
Game time is 9 p.m.
TELEVISION
Network: ESPN
Announcers: Play-by-play, Dave O’Brien; analysis, Dick Vitale; sideline, Kaylee Hartung.
RADIO
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Satellite radio: XM Channel 191, Sirius Channel 134
UK Sports Network broadcast team: Tom Leach and Mike Pratt (Pregame: Dave Baker and Rex Chapman)
INTERNET
Live blog: Join the conversation with the Herald-Leader’s John Clay at Kentucky.com
Live video: WatchESPN.com
Twitter: @jerrytipton, @johnclay, @kentuckysports, @heraldleader, @markcornelison
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages
