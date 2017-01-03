UK Men's Basketball

January 3, 2017 11:04 PM

Box score from Kentucky’s 100-58 victory over Texas A&M

Herald-Leader Staff Report

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team improved to 12-2 overall and 2-0 in the Southeastern Conference with a 100-58 victory over Texas A&M in Rupp Arena on Tuesday night.

Next up for the sixth-ranked Wildcats is a home game against Arkansas on Saturday night.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Tuesday’s game:

Points: Malik Monk, 26

Rebounds: Isaac Humphries, 6

Assists: Isaiah Briscoe, 7

Steals: Bam Adebayo, 3

Blocks: Bam Adebayo, 3

Turnovers: De’Aaron Fox, 3

Minutes played: Isaiah Briscoe, 28

Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.

Click here to view Kentucky’s 2016-17 statistics.

Click here to view Kentucky’s 2016-17 schedule.

Click here to view scores from around the nation.

Click here to view the SEC standings.

Related content

UK Men's Basketball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

UK wants Malik Monk to rebound more

View more video

Sports Videos