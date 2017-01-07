Saturday’s Kentucky-Arkansas game moved to different TV network

Saturday night’s Kentucky-Arkansas men’s basketball game in Rupp Arena will be broadcast on ESPN.
Originally, the UK game was scheduled for the SEC Network but was moved late Saturday afternoon when the game initially scheduled for Saturday night on ESPN was postponed.
Saturday night’s North Carolina-North Carolina State game was called off because of inclement winter weather in the Southeast.
Dave Neal, Jon Sunvold and Tara Petrolino will remain on the call for the UK-Arkansas game, and the tip-off time of 8:30 p.m. has not changed.
