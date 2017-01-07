Box score from Kentucky’s 97-71 victory over Arkansas

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team improved to 13-2 overall and 3-0 in the Southeastern Conference with a 97-71 victory over Arkansas in Rupp Arena on Saturday night.
Next up for the sixth-ranked Wildcats is an SEC game at Vanderbilt on Tuesday night.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Saturday’s game:
Points: De’Aaron Fox, 27
Rebounds: Isaiah Briscoe, 8
Assists: De’Aaron Fox, 6
Steals: De’Aaron Fox, Bam Adebayo, Malik Monk, 1
Blocks: Derek Willis, Wenyen Gabriel, 2
Turnovers: De’Aaron Fox, Isaiah Briscoe, Wenyen Gabriel, 2
Minutes played: De’Aaron Fox 37
