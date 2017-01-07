UK Men's Basketball

Box score from Kentucky’s 97-71 victory over Arkansas

Herald-Leader Staff Report

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team improved to 13-2 overall and 3-0 in the Southeastern Conference with a 97-71 victory over Arkansas in Rupp Arena on Saturday night.

Next up for the sixth-ranked Wildcats is an SEC game at Vanderbilt on Tuesday night.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Saturday’s game:

Points: De’Aaron Fox, 27

Rebounds: Isaiah Briscoe, 8

Assists: De’Aaron Fox, 6

Steals: De’Aaron Fox, Bam Adebayo, Malik Monk, 1

Blocks: Derek Willis, Wenyen Gabriel, 2

Turnovers: De’Aaron Fox, Isaiah Briscoe, Wenyen Gabriel, 2

Minutes played: De’Aaron Fox 37

