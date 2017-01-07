Kentucky defeats Arkansas 97-71

Kentucky forward Bam Adebayo (3) was just hanging around waiting on the officials’ call against Arkansas forward Moses Kingsley (33) on this dunk.
Kentucky guard De'Aaron Fox, right, vied for the basketball with Arkansas guard Daryl Macon.
Kentucky forward Bam Adebayo dunked against Arkansas.
Kentucky forward Derek Willis (35) blocked the shot of Arkansas guard Jaylen Barford (0).
Kentucky forward Derek Willis (35) forced Arkansas guard Jaylen Barford (0) to alter his shot.
Kentucky guard De'Aaron Fox (0) got the basket and the foul on the drive.
Kentucky forward Bam Adebayo (3) took a short jumper against Arkansas.
Kentucky guard Isaiah Briscoe (13) drove to the basket against Arkansas.
Kentucky Coach John Calipari was first off the bench to cheer on Isaiah Briscoe (13) after a layup against Arkansas.
Kentucky guard De'Aaron Fox (0) put in two of his 27 points against Arkansas.
Kentucky guard Malik Monk (5) flew inside for a layup against Arkansas.
Kentucky guard Isaiah Briscoe (13) reacted to getting stepped on by Arkansas guard Jaylen Barford (0).
Kentucky’s De'Aaron Fox (0) worked to calm down teammate Isaiah Briscoe (13) after he was stepped by Arkansas’ Jaylen Barford.
Kentucky Coach John Calipari directed his team’s offense against Arkansas.
Kentucky guard De'Aaron Fox (0) split defenders to score two of his 27 points against Arkansas.
Arkansas guard Dusty Hannahs (3) put a hard foul on Kentucky guard Malik Monk (5), but he apologized immediately.
Kentucky forward Bam Adebayo (3) celebrated a UK run against Arkansas.
Arkansas forward Moses Kingsley (33) put a hard foul on Kentucky forward Bam Adebayo (3), which caused a short scuffle.
Arkansas forward Moses Kingsley (33) raised his arms after a hard foul on Kentucky forward Bam Adebayo (3) and the two had to be separated.
Kentucky guard Malik Monk (5) smiled at the Arkansas team after being fouled.
Kentucky’s Isaiah Briscoe (13) pumped his fist to encourage teammate Malik Monk, who was going to the foul line against Arkansas.
