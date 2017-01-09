Baylor is No. 1 in AP men’s poll for 1st time; Kentucky still 6th

Baylor is No. 1 in The Associated Press men’s basketball poll for the first time.
The Bears (15-0) have made a meteoric rise in the poll, going from a team that didn’t receive a vote in the preseason poll to one that received 55 first-place votes from the 65-member national media panel on Monday.
Baylor is the 59th school to be ranked No. 1 since the poll started in the 1948-49 season. The Bears will be tested on top right away, playing at West Virginia on Tuesday and at Kansas State on Saturday.
Villanova, which received one first-place vote, had been No. 1 for the last five weeks, but the Wildcats (15-1) dropped to third after losing at Butler last week.
Kansas (14-1), which was No. 1 on eight ballots, moved up from third to second, giving the Big 12 the top two teams in the poll.
UCLA (16-1), which got the other first-place vote, stayed fourth.
Gonzaga (15-0), the only other unbeaten Division I school, and Kentucky remained fifth and sixth, while Duke, Creighton, Florida State and West Virginia rounded out the top 10.
North Carolina was 11th followed by Butler, Oregon, Louisville, Xavier, Arizona, Purdue, Wisconsin, Virginia and Notre Dame.
The last ranked teams are Saint Mary’s, Cincinnati, Florida and Minnesota, with Kanas State and Southern California tied for 25th.
Minnesota moved into the rankings for the first time since 2012-13, when the Gophers were in the poll for 11 weeks, reaching as high as No. 9. Minnesota’s arrival means there’s a father-son duo in the Top 25 with Kentucky coach Rick Pitino and Minnesota coach Richard Pitino.
Kansas State was last ranked for two weeks in 2013-14.
Virginia Tech (12-3) dropped out from 21st after losses to North Carolina State and Florida State. The Hokies had been ranked for just one week.
Indiana (11-5) was ranked 11th in the preseason poll and had reached as high as No. 3. But the Hoosiers’ loss to Wisconsin last week was their third straight.
There are nine games this week between ranked teams. In addition to Baylor at West Virginia, the other game between top 10 teams is Duke at Florida State on Tuesday.
The Atlantic Coast Conference leads the way with six ranked teams while the Big 12, Big East and Pac-12 have four each.
The Top Twenty Five
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 8, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
Record
Pts
Prv
1. Baylor (55)
15-0
1608
2
2. Kansas (8)
14-1
1517
3
3. Villanova (1)
15-1
1499
1
4. UCLA (1)
16-1
1433
4
5. Gonzaga
15-0
1366
5
6. Kentucky
13-2
1327
6
7. Duke
14-2
1173
8
8. Creighton
15-1
1111
10
9. Florida State
15-1
1071
12
10. West Virginia
13-2
972
7
11. North Carolina
14-3
902
14
12. Butler
14-2
880
18
13. Oregon
15-2
869
15
14. Louisville
13-3
744
9
15. Xavier
13-2
651
16
16. Arizona
15-2
634
17
17. Purdue
14-3
584
20
18. Wisconsin
13-3
581
13
19. Virginia
12-3
580
11
20. Notre Dame
14-2
468
23
21. Saint Mary’s (Cal)
14-1
377
19
22. Cincinnati
13-2
256
22
23. Florida
12-3
252
24
24. Minnesota
15-2
167
_
25. Kansas State
13-2
20
_
25. Southern Cal
15-2
20
25
Others receiving votes: Seton Hall 11, South Carolina 7, Iowa State 7, Indiana 6, Virginia Tech 6, Maryland 5, SMU 5, Clemson 4, UNC-Wilmington 3, VCU 3, Nevada 2, Dayton 2, Wichita State 2.
