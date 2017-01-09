Who is John Calipari recruiting to play for Kentucky from the class of 2018?

John Calipari has already put together the No. 1 recruiting class nationally for 2017, but he and the rest of the UK basketball coaches have also been keeping tabs on the next wave of five-star prospects.
A few players from the class of 2018 — such as Marvin Bagley, Romeo Langford and Cameron Reddish — have already received scholarship offers from the Wildcats. Others, like South Carolina dunk-machine Zion Williamson, could land an offer from Calipari in the near future.
The Next Cats basketball page for the class of 2018 was updated Monday with new bios, the latest rankings and fresh video highlights for 19 high school juniors who UK has been in contact with over the past few months. As the 2017 cycle draws to a close later this spring, these players will become the focus of Calipari’s recruiting efforts.
Check out the updated 2018 page here, and be sure to visit the Next Cats homepage for the latest news on these and other UK recruiting targets.
