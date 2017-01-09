Vandy’s threes make Cal glad he’s got four guards as a lineup option

Instead of counting sheep as he falls asleep, Kentucky Coach John Calipari said he’d been counting threes.
That’s because UK plays at Vanderbilt on Tuesday night.
Vandy (8-7, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) takes a noticeably large percentage of its shots from three-point range. So far, 46.1 percent of the Commodores’ shots come from beyond the arc. That percentage rose to 52.9 percent in SEC games.
For comparison sake, Kentucky, which makes drives to the basket a foundation piece of its offense, has taken 31.4 percent of its shots from beyond the arc. That percentage hasn’t hardly varied (31.5) against SEC teams.
“It’s hard to stop anybody from shooting threes,” Calipari said. If a team wants to launch from 22 feet, it will.
Opponents have made only 29.7 percent three-point shots against Kentucky. That ranks 20th-best in the country.
But Calipari sung a familiar refrain: If Vandy makes 20 threes, Kentucky might be resigned to offer congratulations for a Commodore victory and move on to the next game (at home against Auburn on Saturday).
While 20 three-point baskets might be a way to exaggerate what Vandy can do, it’s not a wild stretch of the truth. The Commodores made 30 threes in victories at LSU and against Auburn to start their SEC schedule.
While UK is largely dependent on Malik Monk for long-range shooting (10 of 19 from three-point range versus SEC teams), Vandy has more options. Monk is the only UK player who has made more than five three-pointers in the first three SEC games.
Vandy has four players who have made six or more: Matthew Fisher-Davis (12), Riley LaChance (eight), Luke Kornet (six) and freshman point guard Payton Willis (six).
Calipari acknowledged that the four-guard lineup, which he took a look at against Arkansas on Saturday, might come in handy in Nashville.
“There was foul trouble,” he said of the four-guard look against Arkansas. “That’s why we did it. (But) it’s nice to have one more option.”
Jerry Tipton: 859-231-3227, @JerryTipton
Tuesday
No. 6 Kentucky at Vanderbilt
When: 7 p.m.
Records: UK 13-2 (3-0 SEC); Vanderbilt 8-7 (2-1)
TV: ESPN
Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
