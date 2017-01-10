UK Men's Basketball

January 10, 2017 3:47 PM

Where to watch, how to follow Tuesday’s Kentucky-Vanderbilt game

Herald-Leader Staff Report

How to follow Tuesday night’s Kentucky basketball game vs. Vanderbilt in Nashville.

Kentucky (13-2, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) is ranked No. 6 in both The Associated Press media and USA Today coaches polls. The Commodores (8-7, 2-1 SEC) are not ranked.

Game time is 7 p.m.

TELEVISION

Network: ESPN

Announcers: Play-by-play, Brent Musberger; analysis, Sean Farnham.

RADIO

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Satellite radio: XM Channel 190, Sirius Channel 145

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Tom Leach and Mike Pratt (Pregame: Dave Baker and Rex Chapman)

INTERNET

Live blog: Join the conversation with the Herald-Leader’s John Clay at Kentucky.com.

Live video: WatchESPN.com

Twitter: @jerrytipton, @johnclay, @kentuckysports, @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages

Related content

UK Men's Basketball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

John Calipari explains YOLO tweet

View more video

Sports Videos