Box score from Kentucky’s 87-81 win at Vanderbilt

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team improved to 14-2 overall and 4-0 in Southeastern Conference play after an 87-81 win against Vanderbilt on Tuesday night in Nashville.
Next up for the sixth-ranked Wildcats is a home game against Auburn on Saturday afternoon.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Tuesday’s game:
Points: Isaiah Briscoe, 23
Rebounds: Isaiah Briscoe, Bam Adebayo and Isaac Humphries, 7
Assists: Isaiah Briscoe, 5
Steals: Malik Monk and De’Aaron Fox, 1
Blocks: Wenyen Gabriel, 1
Turnovers: Six players with one each
