UK Men's Basketball

January 10, 2017 9:11 PM

Box score from Kentucky’s 87-81 win at Vanderbilt

Herald-Leader Staff Report

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team improved to 14-2 overall and 4-0 in Southeastern Conference play after an 87-81 win against Vanderbilt on Tuesday night in Nashville.

Next up for the sixth-ranked Wildcats is a home game against Auburn on Saturday afternoon.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Tuesday’s game:

Points: Isaiah Briscoe, 23

Rebounds: Isaiah Briscoe, Bam Adebayo and Isaac Humphries, 7

Assists: Isaiah Briscoe, 5

Steals: Malik Monk and De’Aaron Fox, 1

Blocks: Wenyen Gabriel, 1

Turnovers: Six players with one each

Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.

Click here to view Kentucky’s 2016-17 statistics.

Click here to view Kentucky’s 2016-17 schedule.

Click here to view scores from around the nation.

Click here to view the SEC standings.

