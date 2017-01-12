Kentucky guards named to Wooden Award midseason watch list

Kentucky was one of five schools to place two players on the midseason watch list for the 2017 John R. Wooden Award.
UK freshman guards Malik Monk and De’Aaron Fox are among 25 players under consideration for college basketball’s player of the year award.
Only UK, Kansas, North Carolina, UCLA and Wisconsin had more than one player on the list, which was announced Wednesday. Seven freshmen made the list.
Monk ranks 16th nationally in scoring, averaging 21.7 points per game. Fox is averaging 16.3 points, 6.4 assists and 1.8 steals. His 6.4 assists per game ranks 11th in the country.
The candidates for the Wooden Award will be pared to 20 players in early February. The top 15 players will be submitted to voters on the final ballot prior to the NCAA Tournament.
The Wooden Award All-American Team will be announced the week of the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament. The winner of the Wooden Award will be announced during the ESPN College Basketball Awards Show on April 7.
Anthony Davis, who won in 2012, is the only UK player to have won the Wooden Award.
Wooden Award midseason watch list
Name
School
Conference
Height
Class
Position
Dwayne Bacon
Florida State
ACC
6-7
So.
G
Lonzo Ball
UCLA
Pac-12
6-6
Fr.
G
Joel Berry II
North Carolina
ACC
6-0
Jr.
G
Jaron Blossomgame
Clemson
ACC
6-7
Sr.
F
Dillon Brooks
Oregon
Pac-12
6-7
Jr.
F
De’Aaron Fox
Kentucky
SEC
6-3
Fr.
G
Markelle Fultz
Washington
Pac-12
6-4
Fr.
G
Ethan Happ
Wisconsin
Big Ten
6-10
So.
F
Josh Hart
Villanova
Big East
6-5
Sr.
G
Nigel Hayes
Wisconsin
Big Ten
6-8
Sr.
F
Josh Jackson
Kansas
Big 12
6-8
Fr.
G
Justin Jackson
North Carolina
ACC
6-8
Jr.
F/G
Luke Kennard
Duke
ACC
6-6
So.
G
TJ Leaf
UCLA
Pac-12
6-10
Fr.
F
Lauri Markkanen
Arizona
Pac-12
7-0
Fr.
F
Kelan Martin
Butler
Big East
6-7
Jr.
F
Frank Mason III
Kansas
Big 12
5-11
Sr.
G
Malik Monk
Kentucky
SEC
6-3
Fr.
G
Monte Morris
Iowa State
Big 12
6-3
Sr.
G
Johnathan Motley
Baylor
Big 12
6-10
Jr.
F
Alec Peters
Valparaiso
Horizon League
6-9
Sr.
F
Caleb Swanigan
Purdue
Big Ten
6-9
So.
F
Melo Trimble
Maryland
Big Ten
6-3
Jr.
G
Maurice Watson Jr.
Creighton
Big East
5-10
Sr.
G
Nigel Williams-Goss
Gonzaga
WCC
6-3
Jr.
G
