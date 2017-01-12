UK Men's Basketball

January 12, 2017 11:46 AM

Kentucky guards named to Wooden Award midseason watch list

Herald-Leader Staff Report

Kentucky was one of five schools to place two players on the midseason watch list for the 2017 John R. Wooden Award.

UK freshman guards Malik Monk and De’Aaron Fox are among 25 players under consideration for college basketball’s player of the year award.

Only UK, Kansas, North Carolina, UCLA and Wisconsin had more than one player on the list, which was announced Wednesday. Seven freshmen made the list.

Monk ranks 16th nationally in scoring, averaging 21.7 points per game. Fox is averaging 16.3 points, 6.4 assists and 1.8 steals. His 6.4 assists per game ranks 11th in the country.

The candidates for the Wooden Award will be pared to 20 players in early February. The top 15 players will be submitted to voters on the final ballot prior to the NCAA Tournament.

The Wooden Award All-American Team will be announced the week of the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament. The winner of the Wooden Award will be announced during the ESPN College Basketball Awards Show on April 7.

Anthony Davis, who won in 2012, is the only UK player to have won the Wooden Award.

Wooden Award midseason watch list

Name

School

Conference

Height

Class

Position

Dwayne Bacon

Florida State

ACC

6-7

So.

G

Lonzo Ball

UCLA

Pac-12

6-6

Fr.

G

Joel Berry II

North Carolina

ACC

6-0

Jr.

G

Jaron Blossomgame

Clemson

ACC

6-7

Sr.

F

Dillon Brooks

Oregon

Pac-12

6-7

Jr.

F

De’Aaron Fox

Kentucky

SEC

6-3

Fr.

G

Markelle Fultz

Washington

Pac-12

6-4

Fr.

G

Ethan Happ

Wisconsin

Big Ten

6-10

So.

F

Josh Hart

Villanova

Big East

6-5

Sr.

G

Nigel Hayes

Wisconsin

Big Ten

6-8

Sr.

F

Josh Jackson

Kansas

Big 12

6-8

Fr.

G

Justin Jackson

North Carolina

ACC

6-8

Jr.

F/G

Luke Kennard

Duke

ACC

6-6

So.

G

TJ Leaf

UCLA

Pac-12

6-10

Fr.

F

Lauri Markkanen

Arizona

Pac-12

7-0

Fr.

F

Kelan Martin

Butler

Big East

6-7

Jr.

F

Frank Mason III

Kansas

Big 12

5-11

Sr.

G

Malik Monk

Kentucky

SEC

6-3

Fr.

G

Monte Morris

Iowa State

Big 12

6-3

Sr.

G

Johnathan Motley

Baylor

Big 12

6-10

Jr.

F

Alec Peters

Valparaiso

Horizon League

6-9

Sr.

F

Caleb Swanigan

Purdue

Big Ten

6-9

So.

F

Melo Trimble

Maryland

Big Ten

6-3

Jr.

G

Maurice Watson Jr.

Creighton

Big East

5-10

Sr.

G

Nigel Williams-Goss

Gonzaga

WCC

6-3

Jr.

G

Related content

UK Men's Basketball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Isaiah Briscoe knows where the rim is located

View more video

Sports Videos