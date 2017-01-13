Newest Cat Diallo unlikely to play this season; Auburn unlikely to slow the pace vs. UK

Kentucky Coach John Calipari accentuated the negative at Friday’s news conference.
No, new five-star addition Hamidou Diallo is unlikely to play this season even if injury or foul trouble might occur.
“I wouldn’t do it for me or the program,” Calipari said. “The only way that would happen is if it’s in his interest.”
The plan is for Diallo to practice in order to familiarize himself with UK basketball ways as preparation for next season, Calipari said. Diallo will travel with the team to away games, but not put on a uniform, Calipari said.
And, no, Calipari did not expect Auburn to change from the up-tempo, full-court style favored by Coach Bruce Pearl even though playing fast seems to play into speedy Kentucky’s hands. UK plays Auburn on Saturday afternoon in Rupp Arena.
Recalling his days going against superior teams as UMass coach, Calipari said, “My whole thing was this is how we play. . . . I wasn’t about to change. I don’t think he’ll change.”
Our newest additon, Hamidou Diallo, getting his first on-court work in. That jumper looks pic.twitter.com/ICvVItZZc0— Kentucky Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) January 13, 2017
Saturday
Auburn at No. 6 Kentucky
When: 4 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Records: Auburn 11-5 (1-3 SEC), Kentucky 14-2 (4-0)
Series: Kentucky leads 91-18
Last meeting: Auburn won 75-70 on Jan. 16, 2017, at Auburn, Ala.
