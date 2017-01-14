UK Men's Basketball

Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky-Auburn game

How to follow Saturday afternoon’s Kentucky basketball game vs. Auburn in Rupp Arena.

Kentucky (14-2, 4-0 Southeastern Conference) is ranked No. 6 in The Associated Press media and USA Today coaches polls. The Tigers (11-5, 1-3) are not ranked.

Game time is 4 p.m.

TELEVISION

Network: ESPN

Announcers: Play-by-play, Tom Hart; analysis, Kara Lawson; sideline, Kaylee Hartung.

Bam Adebayo is working on the whole nine yards

Kentucky center Bam Adebayo talks about his improvement heading into Saturday's game with Auburn.

RADIO

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Satellite radio: XM Channel 190, Sirius Channel 83

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Tom Leach and Mike Pratt (Pregame: Dave Baker and Rex Chapman)

INTERNET

Live blog: Join the conversation with the Herald-Leader’s John Clay at Kentucky.com

Live video: WatchESPN.com

Twitter: @jerrytipton, @johnclay, @kentuckysports, @heraldleader, @markcornelison

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages

John Calipari talks Hamidou Diallo

Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari talks about the addition of Hamidou Diallo, who will practice with the team but is not expected to play this season.

Isaiah Briscoe knows where the rim is located

