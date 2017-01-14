Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky-Auburn game

How to follow Saturday afternoon’s Kentucky basketball game vs. Auburn in Rupp Arena.
Kentucky (14-2, 4-0 Southeastern Conference) is ranked No. 6 in The Associated Press media and USA Today coaches polls. The Tigers (11-5, 1-3) are not ranked.
Game time is 4 p.m.
TELEVISION
Network: ESPN
Announcers: Play-by-play, Tom Hart; analysis, Kara Lawson; sideline, Kaylee Hartung.
RADIO
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Satellite radio: XM Channel 190, Sirius Channel 83
UK Sports Network broadcast team: Tom Leach and Mike Pratt (Pregame: Dave Baker and Rex Chapman)
INTERNET
Live blog: Join the conversation with the Herald-Leader’s John Clay at Kentucky.com
Live video: WatchESPN.com
Twitter: @jerrytipton, @johnclay, @kentuckysports, @heraldleader, @markcornelison
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages
