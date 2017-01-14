UK Men's Basketball

January 14, 2017 6:19 PM

Box score from Kentucky’s 92-72 win over Auburn

Herald-Leader Staff Report

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team improved to 15-2 overall and 5-0 in Southeastern Conference play with a 92-72 victory over Auburn in Rupp Arena on Saturday afternoon.

Next up for the sixth-ranked Wildcats is a visit to Mississippi State on Tuesday night.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Saturday’s game:

Points: Malik Monk, 24

Rebounds: Wenyen Gabriel, 16

Assists: Malik Monk, 6

Steals: Isaiah Briscoe, De’Aaron Fox, Wenyen Gabriel, 1

Blocks: Bam Adebayo, 3

Turnovers: Isaiah Briscoe, 4

Minutes played: Malik Monk, 36

Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.

Click here to view Kentucky’s 2016-17 statistics.

Click here to view Kentucky’s 2016-17 schedule.

Click here to view scores from around the nation.

Click here to view the SEC standings.

Related content

UK Men's Basketball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Isaiah Briscoe knows where the rim is located

View more video

Sports Videos