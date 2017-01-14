Box score from Kentucky’s 92-72 win over Auburn

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team improved to 15-2 overall and 5-0 in Southeastern Conference play with a 92-72 victory over Auburn in Rupp Arena on Saturday afternoon.
Next up for the sixth-ranked Wildcats is a visit to Mississippi State on Tuesday night.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Saturday’s game:
Points: Malik Monk, 24
Rebounds: Wenyen Gabriel, 16
Assists: Malik Monk, 6
Steals: Isaiah Briscoe, De’Aaron Fox, Wenyen Gabriel, 1
Blocks: Bam Adebayo, 3
Turnovers: Isaiah Briscoe, 4
Minutes played: Malik Monk, 36
