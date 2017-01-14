UK Men's Basketball

January 14, 2017 6:28 PM

Kentucky’s record in the Calipari era against every SEC team

Herald-Leader Staff Report

John Calipari improved his record as Kentucky head coach to 116-28 in Southeastern Conference games with Saturday’s 92-72 win over Auburn in Rupp Arena.

The Wildcats are off to a 5-0 start in SEC play this season, Calipari’s eighth at Kentucky.

Here is UK’s record against every SEC team since Calipari’s arrival:

Mississippi State 9-0

Missouri 5-0

Auburn 9-1

Mississippi 9-1

Georgia 11-2

Alabama 10-2

LSU 9-2

South Carolina 9-2

Tennessee 10-3

Vanderbilt 11-4

Florida 13-5

Texas A&M 5-2

Arkansas 6-4

Total: 116-28

Related content

UK Men's Basketball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Isaiah Briscoe knows where the rim is located

View more video

Sports Videos