Kentucky’s record in the Calipari era against every SEC team

John Calipari improved his record as Kentucky head coach to 116-28 in Southeastern Conference games with Saturday’s 92-72 win over Auburn in Rupp Arena.
The Wildcats are off to a 5-0 start in SEC play this season, Calipari’s eighth at Kentucky.
Here is UK’s record against every SEC team since Calipari’s arrival:
Mississippi State 9-0
Missouri 5-0
Auburn 9-1
Mississippi 9-1
Georgia 11-2
Alabama 10-2
LSU 9-2
South Carolina 9-2
Tennessee 10-3
Vanderbilt 11-4
Florida 13-5
Texas A&M 5-2
Arkansas 6-4
Total: 116-28
Comments