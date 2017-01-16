Kentucky faces ‘two of the better teams in our league’ this week

Kentucky’s two opponents this week — Mississippi State and South Carolina — will challenge UK, Coach John Calipari said Monday.
“We’re going to be playing two of the better teams in our league,” Calipari said on a Southeastern Conference teleconference.
Kentucky plays at Mississippi State on Tuesday in what shapes up as a battle of freshman-dependent teams.
Stats maven Ken Pomeroy rates Mississippi State as the second-youngest team in the nation. He has UK as the fifth-youngest. State, 12-4 overall and 3-1 in the SEC, starts three freshmen. Two more first-year players come off the bench.
State has “a young team like we do,” Calipari said, “but they fight and defend. They create good shots. . . . It’s going to be a rough one.”
At 4-0, South Carolina is off to its best SEC start since 1996-97 when the Gamecocks won their only SEC regular-season championship.
Calipari said he was “blown away” by how South Carolina has played.
Jerry Tipton: 859-231-3227, @JerryTipton
Tuesday
Kentucky at Mississippi State
When: 7 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Records: Kentucky 15-2 (5-0 SEC), Mississippi State 12-4 (3-1)
Series: Kentucky leads 93-20
Last meeting: Kentucky won 80-74 on Jan. 12, 2016, in Lexington
Comments