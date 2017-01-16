UK Men's Basketball

Kentucky faces ‘two of the better teams in our league’ this week

By Jerry Tipton

Kentucky’s two opponents this week — Mississippi State and South Carolina — will challenge UK, Coach John Calipari said Monday.

“We’re going to be playing two of the better teams in our league,” Calipari said on a Southeastern Conference teleconference.

Kentucky plays at Mississippi State on Tuesday in what shapes up as a battle of freshman-dependent teams.

Stats maven Ken Pomeroy rates Mississippi State as the second-youngest team in the nation. He has UK as the fifth-youngest. State, 12-4 overall and 3-1 in the SEC, starts three freshmen. Two more first-year players come off the bench.

State has “a young team like we do,” Calipari said, “but they fight and defend. They create good shots. . . . It’s going to be a rough one.”

At 4-0, South Carolina is off to its best SEC start since 1996-97 when the Gamecocks won their only SEC regular-season championship.

Calipari said he was “blown away” by how South Carolina has played.

Tuesday

Kentucky at Mississippi State

When: 7 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Records: Kentucky 15-2 (5-0 SEC), Mississippi State 12-4 (3-1)

Series: Kentucky leads 93-20

Last meeting: Kentucky won 80-74 on Jan. 12, 2016, in Lexington

