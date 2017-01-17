Where to watch, how to follow Tuesday’s Kentucky-Mississippi State game

How to follow Tuesday night’s Kentucky basketball game vs. Mississippi State in Starkville, Miss.
Kentucky (15-2, 5-0 Southeastern Conference) is ranked No. 5 in both The Associated Press media and USA Today coaches polls. The Bulldogs (12-4, 3-1 SEC) are not ranked.
Game time is 7 p.m.
TELEVISION
Network: ESPN
Announcers: Play-by-play, Brent Musberger; analysis, Sean Farham; sideline, Kaylee Hartung.
RADIO
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Satellite radio: XM Channel 191, Sirius Channel 134
UK Sports Network broadcast team: Tom Leach and Mike Pratt (Pregame: Dave Baker and Rex Chapman)
INTERNET
Live blog: Join the conversation with the Herald-Leader’s John Clay at Kentucky.com
Live video: WatchESPN.com
Twitter: @jerrytipton, @johnclay, @kentuckysports, @heraldleader
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages
Comments