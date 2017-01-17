Box score from Kentucky’s 88-81 win at Mississippi State

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team improved to 16-2 overall and 6-0 in the Southeastern Conference with an 88-81 victory over Mississippi State in Starkville, Miss., on Tuesday night.
Next up for the fifth-ranked Wildcats is a home game against South Carolina on Saturday night.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Tuesday’s game:
Points: De’Aaron Fox, 21
Rebounds: Wenyen Gabriel, 8
Assists: De’Aaron Fox, 5
Steals: Isaiah Briscoe, 2
Blocks: Wenyen Gabriel, 3
Turnovers: Malik Monk, 5
Minutes played: De’Aaron Fox, 36
