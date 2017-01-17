UK Men's Basketball

January 17, 2017 9:21 PM

Box score from Kentucky’s 88-81 win at Mississippi State

Herald-Leader Staff Report

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team improved to 16-2 overall and 6-0 in the Southeastern Conference with an 88-81 victory over Mississippi State in Starkville, Miss., on Tuesday night.

Next up for the fifth-ranked Wildcats is a home game against South Carolina on Saturday night.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Tuesday’s game:

Points: De’Aaron Fox, 21

Rebounds: Wenyen Gabriel, 8

Assists: De’Aaron Fox, 5

Steals: Isaiah Briscoe, 2

Blocks: Wenyen Gabriel, 3

Turnovers: Malik Monk, 5

Minutes played: De’Aaron Fox, 36

