Kentucky men vs. Mississippi State game action gallery

Kentucky's Malik Monk (5) passed with Mississippi State's Quinndary Weatherspoon (11) guarding in the first half of the Kentucky at Mississippi State men's basketball game at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Miss, on Jan. 17,Miss,2017.
Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com
Kentucky's Edrice Adebayo (3) dunked in the first half of the Kentucky at Mississippi State men's basketball game at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Miss, on Jan. 17, 2017.
Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com
Kentucky's Edrice Adebayo (3) dunked in the first half of the Kentucky at Mississippi State men's basketball game at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Miss, on Jan. 17, 2017.
Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com
Kentucky's De'Aaron Fox (0) took an outside shot in the first half of the Kentucky at Mississippi State men's basketball game at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Miss, on Jan. 17, 2017.
Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com
Kentucky's Isaac Humphries (15) shot over Mississippi State's Aric Holman (35) in the first half of the Kentucky at Mississippi State men's basketball game at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Miss, on Jan. 17, 2017.
Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com
Mississippi State's Aric Holman (35) got physical with Kentucky's Isaac Humphries (15) in the first half of the Kentucky at Mississippi State men's basketball game at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Miss, on Jan. 17, 2017.
Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com
Mississippi State head coach Ben Howland instructed his team in the first half of the Kentucky at Mississippi State men's basketball game at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Miss, on Jan. 17, 2017.
Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com
Kentucky head coach John Calipari talked to Isaiah Briscoe (13) in the first half of the Kentucky at Mississippi State men's basketball game at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Miss, on Jan. 17, 2017.
Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com
Kentucky's Isaiah Briscoe (13) scored with I.J. Ready (15) guarding in the second half of the Kentucky at Mississippi State men's basketball game at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Miss, on Jan. 17, 2017. Kentucky beat Mississippi State 88-81.
Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com
Kentucky's Malik Monk (5) scored in the second half of the Kentucky at Mississippi State men's basketball game at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Miss, on Jan. 17, 2017. Kentucky beat Mississippi State 88-81.
Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com
Kentucky head coach John Calipari and Isaiah Briscoe reacted to a call in the second half of the Kentucky at Mississippi State men's basketball game at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Miss, on Jan. 17, 2017. Kentucky beat Mississippi State 88-81.
Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com
Isaac Humphries (15) fouled Lamar Peters in the second half of the Kentucky at Mississippi State men's basketball game at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Miss, on Jan. 17, 2017. Kentucky beat Mississippi State 88-81.
Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com
Isaiah Briscoe (13) returned the ball while a whiteout crowd roared and shook towels in support of the Bulldogs in the second half of the Kentucky at Mississippi State men's basketball game at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Miss, on Jan. 17, 2017. Kentucky beat Mississippi State 88-81.
Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com
Kentucky's Isaiah Briscoe (13) took the ball inside with I.J. Ready (15) defending in the second half of the Kentucky at Mississippi State men's basketball game at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Miss, on Jan. 17, 2017. Kentucky beat Mississippi State 88-81.
Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com
Kentucky's Edrice Adebayo (3) scored while being fouled by Mississippi State's Mario Kegler (4) in the second half of the Kentucky at Mississippi State men's basketball game at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Miss, on Jan. 17, 2017. Kentucky beat Mississippi State 88-81.
Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com
Kentucky's Malik Monk (5) dunked in the second half of the Kentucky at Mississippi State men's basketball game at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Miss, on Jan. 17, 2017. Kentucky beat Mississippi State 88-81.
Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com
De'Aaron Fox (0) scored while guarded by Aric Holman (35) in the second half of the Kentucky at Mississippi State men's basketball game at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Miss, on Jan. 17, 2017. Kentucky beat Mississippi State 88-81.
Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com
Kentucky's De'Aaron Fox scored while guarded by Aric Holman (35) in the second half of the Kentucky at Mississippi State men's basketball game at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Miss, on Jan. 17, 2017. Kentucky beat Mississippi State 88-81.
Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com
De'Aaron Fox dunked in the second half of the Kentucky at Mississippi State men's basketball game at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Miss, on Jan. 17, 2017. Kentucky beat Mississippi State 88-81.
Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com
Kentucky head coach John Calipari called a play to his team in the second half of the Kentucky at Mississippi State men's basketball game at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Miss, on Jan. 17, 2017. Kentucky beat Mississippi State 88-81.
Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com
Kentucky's De'Aaron Fox (0) dunked in the second half of the Kentucky at Mississippi State men's basketball game at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Miss, on Jan. 17, 2017. Kentucky beat Mississippi State 88-81.
Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com
Kentucky's Isaiah Briscoe (13) reacted to a foul call in the second half of the Kentucky at Mississippi State men's basketball game at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Miss, on Jan. 17, 2017. Kentucky beat Mississippi State 88-81.
Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com
Mississippi State's Xavian Stapleton (3) fouled De'Aaron Fox as he went for basket sparking offsetting technical fouls in the second half of the Kentucky at Mississippi State men's basketball game at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Miss, on Jan. 17, 2017. Kentucky beat Mississippi State 88-81.
Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com
Mississippi State's Quinndary Weatherspoon (11) received a technical foul for shoving De'Aaron Fox in the second half of the Kentucky at Mississippi State men's basketball game at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Miss, on Jan. 17, 2017. Kentucky beat Mississippi State 88-81.
Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com
Mississippi State's Quinndary Weatherspoon (11) received a technical foul for shoving De'Aaron Fox in the second half of the Kentucky at Mississippi State men's basketball game at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Miss, on Jan. 17, 2017. Kentucky beat Mississippi State 88-81.
Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com
Kentucky's Isaiah Briscoe, left received a technical foul in the second half of the Kentucky at Mississippi State men's basketball game at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Miss, on Jan. 17, 2017. Kentucky beat Mississippi State 88-81.
Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com
Kentucky's Isaiah Briscoe, left received a technical foul in the second half of the Kentucky at Mississippi State men's basketball game at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Miss, on Jan. 17, 2017. Kentucky beat Mississippi State 88-81.
Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com
Dominique Hawkins defended Lamar Peters (1) in the second half of the Kentucky at Mississippi State men's basketball game at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Miss, on Jan. 17, 2017. Kentucky beat Mississippi State 88-81.
Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com