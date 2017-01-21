UK Men's Basketball

January 21, 2017 1:17 PM

Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky-South Carolina game

Herald-Leader Staff Report

How to follow Saturday evening’s Kentucky basketball game vs. South Carolina in Rupp Arena.

Kentucky (16-2, 6-0 Southeastern Conference) is ranked No. 5 in both The Associated Press media and USA Today coaches polls. The Gamecocks (15-3, 5-0 SEC) are ranked No. 24 in both polls.

Game time is 6 p.m.

TELEVISION

Network: ESPN

Announcers: Play-by-play, Tom Hart; analysis, Kara Lawson; sideline, Kaylee Hartung.

RADIO

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Satellite radio: XM Channel 190, Sirius Channel 83

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Tom Leach and Mike Pratt (Pregame: Dave Baker and Rex Chapman)

INTERNET

Live blog: Join the conversation with the Herald-Leader’s John Clay at Kentucky.com

Live video: WatchESPN.com

Twitter: @jerrytipton, @johnclay, @kentuckysports, @heraldleader, @MarkMahan

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages

Related content

UK Men's Basketball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

John Calipari: I had to fight them the whole game

View more video

Sports Videos