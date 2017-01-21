Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky-South Carolina game

How to follow Saturday evening’s Kentucky basketball game vs. South Carolina in Rupp Arena.
Kentucky (16-2, 6-0 Southeastern Conference) is ranked No. 5 in both The Associated Press media and USA Today coaches polls. The Gamecocks (15-3, 5-0 SEC) are ranked No. 24 in both polls.
Game time is 6 p.m.
TELEVISION
Network: ESPN
Announcers: Play-by-play, Tom Hart; analysis, Kara Lawson; sideline, Kaylee Hartung.
RADIO
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Satellite radio: XM Channel 190, Sirius Channel 83
UK Sports Network broadcast team: Tom Leach and Mike Pratt (Pregame: Dave Baker and Rex Chapman)
INTERNET
Live blog: Join the conversation with the Herald-Leader’s John Clay at Kentucky.com
Live video: WatchESPN.com
Twitter: @jerrytipton, @johnclay, @kentuckysports, @heraldleader, @MarkMahan
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages
Comments