Box score from Kentucky’s 85-69 victory over No. 24 South Carolina

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team improved to 17-2 overall and 7-0 in the Southeastern Conference with an 85-69 victory over 24th-ranked South Carolina in Rupp Arena on Saturday evening.
Next up for the fifth-ranked Wildcats is a visit to SEC foe Tennessee on Tuesday night.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Saturday’s game:
Points: Malik Monk, 27
Rebounds: Derek Willis, 7
Assists: Dominique Hawkins, 7
Steals: Bam Adebayo, Malik Monk, 2
Blocks: Isaac Humphries, 2
Turnovers: Isaiah Briscoe, 7
Minutes played: Malik Monk, 36
