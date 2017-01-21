UK Men's Basketball

January 21, 2017 8:17 PM

Box score from Kentucky’s 85-69 victory over No. 24 South Carolina

Herald-Leader Staff Report

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team improved to 17-2 overall and 7-0 in the Southeastern Conference with an 85-69 victory over 24th-ranked South Carolina in Rupp Arena on Saturday evening.

Next up for the fifth-ranked Wildcats is a visit to SEC foe Tennessee on Tuesday night.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Saturday’s game:

Points: Malik Monk, 27

Rebounds: Derek Willis, 7

Assists: Dominique Hawkins, 7

Steals: Bam Adebayo, Malik Monk, 2

Blocks: Isaac Humphries, 2

Turnovers: Isaiah Briscoe, 7

Minutes played: Malik Monk, 36

