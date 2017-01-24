UK basketball bobbleheads sell out so fast museum is planning a second batch

When the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum decided to produce a figure commemorating the University of Kentucky’s eight men’s basketball national championships, they clearly hit on a popular idea.
The museum produced 216 bobbleheads depicting the UK Wildcats mascot wearing a blue Kentucky jersey. The mascot is holding two national championship trophies, is surrounded by six more trophies at his feet, and is supported by a backing listing the years of the school’s eight national titles.
The bobbleheads went on sale for $40 apiece on Tuesday morning and were sold out in a few hours, the museum reported.
“If bobblehead sales are any indication, Kentucky fans are the best in college basketball!” said Phil Sklar, co-founder of the bobblehead museum.
Sklar announced that, because the UK bobblehead was such a hit, the museum will produce a second version with the Wildcat wearing a white jersey, which can be ordered in advance but will not be available until July.
The Kentucky bobblehead is part of a series commemorating 12 Division I schools that have won multiple NCAA men’s basketball titles. The other bobbleheads recognize North Carolina (five championships), Connecticut (four), Louisville (three), Kansas (three), Villanova (two), North Carolina State (two), Michigan State (two), Oklahoma State (two), San Francisco (two), Cincinnati (two) and Florida (two).
The only schools with multiple championships not produced were Indiana, which doesn’t have a mascot, and UCLA and Duke, due to licensing issues. The Louisville, North Carolina and Villanova bobbleheads all sold out within a few days of being released.
