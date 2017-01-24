Where to watch, how to follow Tuesday’s Kentucky-Tennessee game

How to follow Tuesday night’s Kentucky basketball game vs. Tennessee at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville.
Kentucky (17-2, 7-0 Southeastern Conference) is ranked No. 4 in both The Associated Press media and USA Today coaches polls. The Volunteers (10-9, 3-4) are not ranked.
Game time is 9 p.m.
TELEVISION
Network: ESPN
Announcers: Play-by-play, Brent Musburger; analysis, Sean Farnham; sideline, Kaylee Hartung.
RADIO
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
UK Sports Network broadcast team: Tom Leach and Mike Pratt (Pregame: Dave Baker and Rex Chapman)
INTERNET
Live blog: Join the conversation with the Herald-Leader’s John Clay at Kentucky.com
Live video: WatchESPN.com
Twitter: @jerrytipton, @johnclay, @kentuckysports, @heraldleader, @MarkCornelison
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages
