January 24, 2017 4:46 PM

Where to watch, how to follow Tuesday’s Kentucky-Tennessee game

Herald-Leader Staff Report

How to follow Tuesday night’s Kentucky basketball game vs. Tennessee at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville.

Kentucky (17-2, 7-0 Southeastern Conference) is ranked No. 4 in both The Associated Press media and USA Today coaches polls. The Volunteers (10-9, 3-4) are not ranked.

Game time is 9 p.m.

TELEVISION

Network: ESPN

Announcers: Play-by-play, Brent Musburger; analysis, Sean Farnham; sideline, Kaylee Hartung.

RADIO

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Tom Leach and Mike Pratt (Pregame: Dave Baker and Rex Chapman)

INTERNET

Live blog: Join the conversation with the Herald-Leader’s John Clay at Kentucky.com

Live video: WatchESPN.com

Twitter: @jerrytipton, @johnclay, @kentuckysports, @heraldleader, @MarkCornelison

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages

Isaac Humphries has found his aggressiveness again

Kentucky center Isaac Humphries says being more aggressive helped him have a productive game last Saturday against South Carolina.

