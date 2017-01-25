UK calls on Big Blue Nation to break world record at Saturday’s Kansas game

Clear your throats and warm up your vocal cords, Big Blue Nation.
The University of Kentucky is encouraging fans at Saturday’s men’s basketball game against Kansas in Rupp Arena to set a record for the loudest indoor cheer.
A representative from the Guinness Book of World Records will be in attendance for the 6 p.m. game between the fourth-ranked Wildcats and the second-ranked Jayhawks.
The current record for loudest indoor cheer was set by the NBA’s Sacramento Kings in November 2013.
The Guinness representative will measure the crowd roar at three points during the game. The first attempt will be at the beginning of the game, after introductions but before tip-off. Fans are encouraged to be in their seat at the time to help break the record. The remaining two attempts will take place later in the game and be announced to the crowd.
The crowd roar will be gauged by natural noise such as cheering and clapping. No digital or artificial noise will be allowed in the attempts. UK Athletics and Rupp Arena prohibit artificial noisemakers from the arena.
Earplugs will be provided to fans as they enter the arena for those sensitive to crowd noise.
