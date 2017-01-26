Backcourt matchup takes center stage for UK-Kansas, but Calipari hopes spotlight doesn’t blind Fox and Monk

The matchup of star guards highlights Saturday’s Kentucky-Kansas game. Of course, freshmen Malik Monk and De’Aaron Fox are UK’s top two scorers.
Senior Frank Mason III and junior Devonte’ Graham are the first and third most prolific scorers for Kansas.
“You’ve got the prototypical experience versus youth,” Kansas Coach Bill Self said on a teleconference Thursday. “And (UK’s) youth is lottery-pick talent, without question, that has shown they can play at the very highest level.”
Self allowed that there are other key matchups in this Kentucky-Kansas game: The Jayhawks’ “bigs” contending with Bam Adebayo, the forward combination of Wenyen Gabriel-Derek Willis containing KU star freshman Josh Jackson.
“But,” Self said of the guards, “certainly most eyes will be on those guys.”
Kentucky Coach John Calipari all but recoiled from the excitement surrounding the backcourt matchup. Perhaps it was because he’s coming off a loss at Tennessee in which at times the freshmen looked like freshmen. Too caught up in the game within the game.
“What I don’t want to have is our guys get into one-on-one stuff,” Calipari said. “We’ve slipped a little bit in our ball movement and creating shots for each other, and kind of slipping into ‘Let me go get something here, and if I can’t, let me try to pass it now.’”
Self suggested that the third player in UK’s backcourt, sophomore Isaiah Briscoe, is under-appreciated. Or at least lost in the glare of Monk and Fox who “certainly play at a level that is better on certain days than anybody else in the country.”
Kansas guards might not be as flashy. But they are effective.
“Pretty consistent,” Self said of Mason and Graham. “Tough. Solid. And been through a lot of wars together.”
Calipari also spoke of a steadiness in Kansas’ backcourt play. Of course, steadiness has not been the best way to describe Kentucky’s freshmen at this still-early stage of development.
“Watching tape from last year, they’re not going to make a whole lot of mistakes that are unforced,” Calipari said of Mason and Graham. “If you leave them open, if you lose sight, it’s a three.”
Mason and Graham are shooting 52.8 and 39.2 percent from three-point range this season, respectively.
Jerry Tipton: 859-231-3227, @JerryTipton
Saturday
No. 2 Kansas at No. 4 Kentucky
6 p.m. (ESPN)
