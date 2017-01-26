UK Men's Basketball

January 26, 2017 10:53 PM

KU’s Carlton Bragg suspended; Bill Self says it’s not related to McCarthy Hall incident

By Jesse Newell

jnewell@kcstar.com

LAWRENCE

Kansas forward Carlton Bragg has been suspended indefinitely for a violation of team rules, coach Bill Self announced late Thursday night.

“This violation is not connected to the alleged incident in McCarthy Hall on Dec. 17th,” Self said in a statement.

Bragg, a sophomore, is averaging 6.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 15 minutes per game.

The announcement leaves KU’s bench extremely thin for Saturday’s matchup at No. 4 Kentucky. Self had already been mostly using a seven-man rotation with Bragg, as forwards Mitch Lightfoot and Dwight Coleby have combined for just 19 minutes in the Jayhawks’ eight Big 12 games.

With Bragg unavailable and freshman center Udoka Azubuike injured, KU also is down to eight scholarship players available for Saturday’s contest.

