Rupp doors open at 9 a.m. Saturday for ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ show

Doors at Rupp Arena will open at 9 a.m. Saturday for ESPN’s production of “College GameDay” ahead of the University of Kentucky’s men’s basketball game against Kansas.
Admission is free, and UK encourages fans to attend.
“College GameDay,” featuring Rece Davis, Jay Bilas, Jay Williams and Seth Greenberg, will air on ESPN at 11 a.m. ESPN will film additional segments for “SportsCenter” throughout the morning leading up to “College GameDay.”
Saturday marks the first “College GameDay” appearance in Rupp Arena since the 2013-14 season.
The show will preview the UK-Kansas game, which will tip off at 6:15 p.m. on ESPN.
Normal game-day policies at Rupp Arena will be in place for the “College GameDay” show, including the bag policy that requires that bags do not exceed 12-by-6-by-12 inches. Rupp Arena will also use walk-through metal detectors, as it has all season. Signs will be permitted at the show, though they are subject to screening for the telecast.
Paid parking will be available in the High Street and Manchester Street parking lots throughout Saturday.
