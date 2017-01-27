TV schedule for Saturday’s SEC/Big 12 Challenge games

The Southeastern Conference and Big 12 Conference square off Saturday in the leagues’ annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The challenge features 10 games across eight hours on the ESPN family of networks. Since there are only 10 teams in the Big 12, four SEC schools — South Carolina, Alabama, Mississippi State and Missouri — are not participating this season.
This season’s challenge is the fourth between these two leagues. The Big 12 has won the previous three, going 7-3 last season, 6-4 in 2014-15 and 7-3 in 2013-14.
Kentucky is 1-2 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The Wildcats lost to Baylor the first year, beat Texas the next season, then lost to Kansas last year.
Here is Saturday’s lineup of games:
Noon (ESPN): Texas A&M (11-8) at No. 18 West Virginia (16-4)
2 p.m. (ESPN): No. 25 Florida (15-5) at Oklahoma (8-11)
2 p.m. (ESPN2): Kansas State (15-5) at Tennessee (11-9)
2 p.m. (ESPNU): LSU (9-10) at Texas Tech (14-6)
4 p.m. (ESPN): Texas (8-12) at Georgia (12-8))
4 p.m. (ESPN2): Iowa State (13-6) at Vanderbilt (9-11)
4 p.m. (ESPNU): Arkansas (16-4) at Oklahoma State (12-8)
6 p.m. (ESPN2): No. 5 Baylor (19-1) at Mississippi (12-8)
6 p.m. (ESPNU): Auburn (13-7) at TCU (14-6)
6:15 p.m. (ESPN): No. 2 Kansas (18-2) at No. 4 Kentucky (17-3)
Comments